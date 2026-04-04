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It’s the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While the impact of his murder is strongly felt across the USA, his loss was felt globally and very much so in the Caribbean.

A staff writer for the Philadelphia Tribune wrote:

The Caribbean influenced Martin Luther King and he influenced it

The death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a defining time not only for African Americans who were born in this country but for immigrants of color as well. When King was alive, racial inequality was evident and openly practiced in most states in this country. Today, racial inequality is hidden and covertly practiced, swept under the rug by most Caucasians. King would not just be appalled but he would be proverbially “rolling over in his grave” in disappointment. People from countries across the globe spend many years of their lives aspiring to live the American Dream and aspiring to reach the land with Lady Liberty and her beckoning torch. A little known fact is that King had a great impact on the people of the Caribbean as did the people of the Caribbean have an impact on him. [...] The magnet or pull that attracted King to the Caribbean region, specifically Jamaica is that it was a majority Black country that was free. Excerpts from an article originally written in the Jamaican Gleaner, said that King was invited by the University of the West Indies in Mona to be the keynote speaker during a commencement ceremony. His reputation preceded him and the Jamaican government wanted the famous civil rights leader to also come and address the public at the National Stadium. He accepted the invitation because he regarded it as a prime opportunity to see, first-hand, a majority Black country enjoying its newly found freedom, the same freedom that he craved for Blacks in America.

I wrote about some of this last year in “Caribbean Matters: Martin Luther King Jr.’s deep ties to the Caribbean.” He issued a powerful message to Jamaicans:

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Today, we honour Martin Luther King Jr. Day by revisiting his powerful 1965 sermon at the University of the West Indies organised by then medical student Dr. E. Anthony Allen During his visit to Jamaica, Dr King declared, "In Jamaica, I feel like a human being!

From James Ferguson at CaribbeanBeat:

Out of many: Martin Luther King Jr and Jamaica

Martin Luther King, Jr, visited Jamaica in 1965, at the height of his fame. He roused audiences there with his soaring speeches, James Ferguson explains, but the newly independent nation inspired the Civil Rights hero just as indelibly King’s arrival in Jamaica understandably sparked off enormous excitement. It was not an “official” visit — acting Prime Minister Hugh Shearer was away in London for a Commonwealth summit — but was in fact arranged by the University of the West Indies, which had asked King to deliver the annual valedictory sermon for graduating students. So it was that several hundred graduates — plus an unspecified number of unofficial admirers — crammed into UWI’s Assembly Hall to hear the sermon. Remembering the event in the Jamaica Gleaner, Professor Patrick Bryan remarked, “It was an incredible experience to hear so strong and commanding a speaker, it was as if you were entranced when listening to him . . . He used no notes and talked without a hitch.” The sermon was entitled “Facing the Challenge of a New Age”, and one passage — when King urged his audience to excel in whatever field was theirs — is rightly famous

From CARICOM:

The Bahamas pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Knowing that some of his soaring oratory and his mighty voice may have been inspired by time he spent visiting with us is a momentous honor. It is a privilege for all Bahamians to pay tribute to this amazing man whose passionate voice awakened the conscience of all people”. The Director General is referring to the island of Bimini, a tiny land of simple pleasures, beautiful people, pristine waters, and a fishing haven for decades, where Dr. King vacationed. [...] One local islander, Ansil Saunders, a boat-builder and bone-fishing guide, took many distinguished visitors out on the water, including Dr. King, and has often reflected on their boat trips together. Saunders recalls that in 1968, Adam Clayton Powell Jr., the first African-American Congressman from New York, owned a home in Bimini and lived out his final years on the island. During that time, he and Saunders became friends and often fished together. It was in 1968 that Powell asked Saunders to take his guest out fishing, and that guest was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His visit with Powell was his second visit to Bimini—he was writing a speech that he planned to deliver to a group of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee. His first visit had occurred four years earlier, when he had come to the island to write his acceptance speech for the Nobel Peace Prize. Saunders recalls taking Dr. King through bonefish creek—when he slowed the boat that day, the civil-rights leader had said that he felt a connection to nature, and to God. “When I stopped the boat, there were some birds overhead, the tide trickled by, snappers were running under the mangrove roots and a stingray was burying and reburying itself,” Saunders recalled. “Dr. King looked up and said, ‘There’s so much life here … so much life all around us. How can people see all this life and yet not believe in the existence of God?’” King traveled back to Memphis and delivered his speech to the striking sanitation workers. He spoke of going to the mountaintop and looking over. “I’ve seen the Promised Land,” King said. “I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land. And I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.” He was assassinated the next day

He is a hero in Cuba and quite a few plazas and groups are named for him.

From Chris Gilbert at COUNTERPUNCH:

The Martin Luther King Center in Cuba: Immersed in the World and the Revolution

Now I know that there are many more things in heaven and earth than I’ve dreamt of. I never expected to find a Baptist-inspired project that enthusiastically defends gender and sexual diversity, socialism, and the Cuban Revolution. Yet that was precisely what I found at the Martin Luther King Center in Cuba when I visited in late November 2025 and was received in its offices by key members of its team, including Marilín Peña, Joel Suárez—son of the Center’s founder—and Sayonara Tamayo. In fact, the MLK Center is full of paradoxes. First, it is a Christian-inspired initiative committed both to socialism and to the Cuban Revolution. Second, it has its roots in revolutionary Protestantism, on a continent where the liberatory current has been mostly Catholic. Third, it maintains links with progressive church groups in the United States—the very country that has tried to bring down Cuba’s government and has placed the island under a genocidal blockade for more than half a century. Yet revolutions are always made of paradoxes, as Lenin’s wartime train ride through Germany and Hugo Chávez’s military background both demonstrate.

Irwin Larrier relates a personal story for the Benton-Michian Spirit Community Newspaper:

The Impact of MLK Beyond the USA: A Perspective From Barbados

The first time it happened I was afraid. My sister, who was with me, also looked worried as we were silent when we heard our names called. “Carol, Irwin, come here.” We both surreptitiously glanced at each other. It was 7:00 AM, and we were getting ready for school; me in the khaki shirt and short pants, my long socks, also khaki in color, and the standard Clarks shoes from England that our aunt Sheila sent in the barrel every year. Carol was dressed in her peach-colored uniform, the hem of which fell well below her knees, with short black socks and black shoes (also Clarks), and her hair was put up in two ponytails. We left the table and went into our parents’ bedroom from where our father had summoned us. I remember the smell of his cologne and the Johnson’s baby powder that my mother wore.

We looked at mom, but she didn’t say anything as she looked at daddy. It was then that I realized that the sun was blazing through one of the two windows in the bedroom. Both windows were open, and the smell of the morning was there. The scent from the mangoes on the tree in the back garden was part of the canopy of familiar smells, including the smell of the sugar apples that had fallen overnight on the ground. It was a great day, but anxiety returned as Daddy opened the door to his wardrobe. I was mesmerized as there was a purpose behind the force that daddy pushed his suits aside, stopped for a moment, and then called us forward to look at something. The air in the room suddenly got thick. The light that blazed behind us got brighter, and the air filled with electricity and then Daddy stepped back, took our hands, and pushed us to the front.

There, taped to the back of the wardrobe, was a picture of a sharply dressed man posing purposefully. He was distinguished, a man from whom power, purpose, and a sense of destiny exuded. And then Daddy said, “This is why you can go to school, and we have independence. This is why we can now drive and walk through Bayville after 6:00 in the evening. This is why you can be proud to be black. His name is Martin Luther King Jr.”

I’ll close with some Caribbean music inspired by Dr. King:

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