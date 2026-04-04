The war in Iran is going so smoothly that President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth keep screaming at everyone to thank them.

Meanwhile, right-wing media is spinning up a storm of distractions—claiming that Democrats are making your teens call you “cringe” for wearing a red MAGA hat and advocating for prosecuting children as adults.

And it was all on video!

Trump and Hegseth scream at the world as their war spirals

The administration is lashing out at U.S. allies in Europe after their refusal to help Trump clean up the global mess he created by attacking Iran.

Moments after praying, Karoline Leavitt brags about killing Iranians

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked reporters whether they had heard the “little loud prayer” her team held before she stepped to the podium. And then she went dark.

Jeanine Pirro demands ‘retribution’ against children

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is struggling—one might say she can’t even get a jury to indict a ham sandwich. But she has a plan, which is to complain to Fox News about how the law supposedly limits her ability to prosecute children.

Fox News blames rowdy teens on the Democratic Party

Teenagers are doing stupid things on spring break, and Fox News wants its audience to blame Democrats. Specifically, Fox hosts are saying that mayhem from rowdy teens is the fault of former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris … somehow.

Labor secretary spins new jobs report—before it’s even released

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is muddying expectations ahead of what could be another disappointing jobs report.

GOP senator freaks over Supreme Court respecting the Constitution

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin took his racist ideas to Fox Business, reacting to Trump’s rough showing during the Supreme Court’s oral arguments regarding his challenge to birthright citizenship.

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