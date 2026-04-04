An estimate of more than 8 million people joined together on March 28 for the third “No Kings” rally, which spanned all seven continents as people took a stand against the Trump regime.

Many attendees were protesting President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, the continued abuse by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and the Supreme Court’s willingness to bend to Trump’s demands.

People attend a “No Kings” protest in Topeka, Kansas, on March 28.

But behind the “No Kings” coalition stands more than 300 partnered organizations, so now that the dust has settled, what comes next?

When asked what’s next for the Human Rights Campaign, Brandon Wolf, author and HRC national press secretary, said that they plan to use this momentum to get more people involved.

“We will continue to turn that energy into action by plugging attendees into ways they can have an impact in their communities,” Wolf said in a written response. “That means giving them the tools to show up at school board meetings and state legislative hearings, to lobby their lawmakers, to share their stories and shift hearts and minds, and turn them out to the polls to elect pro-equality, pro-freedom candidates.”

Similarly, Public Citizen said that they’re going to use this momentum to build on the work that they’ve been doing.

“The Trump administration continuously attempts to force through policies to block Americans from voting,” the organization told Daily Kos in a written statement. “Clearly, [Trump’s] concerned about the midterm[s]—but instead of delivering on the needs of the American people, he's looking to change the rules to pick who is able to have a vote and a voice in our elections.”

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

They added, “That's why we'll continue to challenge the president's attempts to interfere with our elections and reassert that in America, voters decide our elected leaders.”

During a coalition-wide meeting on March 31, organizers discussed what comes next for the movement as a whole, echoing the need to harness this hunger for change and turn it into action.

"The anger we're feeling isn't necessarily partisan; it's personal. We need to have a real conversation about where we go from here," AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said during the meeting. "Whether people have a ‘D,’ an ‘R,’ or an ‘I’ next to their name, rent is still too damn high."

The next “No Kings” protest has not yet been announced, but the coalition did release a toolkit for organizers to keep their communities engaged beyond the protests. Because when the posters and the costumes are put away, the real work begins.