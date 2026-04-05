Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 300 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

No matter your religion—or non-religion—Easter is celebrated by many Christians today, and several of our greatest musicians have paid tribute.

For example, Duke Ellington’s “Come Easter” turned England’s Coventry Cathedral into a concert celebration that is still loved today, 60 years later.

As Vanessa Pearce wrote for the BBC:

The piece specially written for the concert, Come Easter, was only ever performed in Coventry that night. The black and white recording was thought missing for over 50 years, but a badly degraded copy was found in a StudioCanal archive by Pillai in 2017 while he was working at Birmingham City University. "Because the concert had only been labelled by its title, Celebration," he explained, "they didn't know it was an Ellington concert".

Duke Ellington pictured at the Hotel Claridge, on April 13, 1950. (AP Photo/Gerard Yvon Cheynet)

Here’s that lost—but now found—recording of Ellington’s “Come Easter”:

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Easter baskets and eggs have become part of the holiday’s tradition.

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Here’s “I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket,” by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald:

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And so have parades, so here’s a look at Sarah Vaughan & Billy Eckstine’s “Easter Parade”:

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And “Easter Parade” by Ella Fitzgerald:

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I was curious to see which, if any, of my favorite musicians were born today and found that saxophonist Stanley Turrentine was born on April 5, 1934.

Here is an excerpt from “Musician Guide biography,” which was written by Bruce Walker:

Tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine began performing in the late 1940s and continued to work until his death in 2000. His career can be divided into three distinct eras: his blues and R&B stint as a sideman for Lowell Fulson; his work as a soul jazz bandleader and sideman on the Blue Note label in the 1960s; and his work as an early champion of jazz-rock fusion in the 1970s. Throughout his career, however, his work typically displayed an affinity for the blues while also revealing the stylistic influences of Coleman Hawkins, Sonny Rollins, and Don Byas. Turrentine's first instrument was the cello, which he abandoned before his teenage years to master the tenor saxophone. He admitted to taking instruction from his father, but maintained that he was mostly self-taught. His first professional work of note was touring with blues and R&B bandleader Lowell Fulson in a group that also included Ray Charles. He later played with Tadd Dameron. In 1953 he replaced John Coltrane as saxophonist in a group led by Earl Bostic that also featured his brother Tommy. He served in the Army for three years before joining the Max Roach group in 1959, another gig that featured his brother Tommy. While playing with Roach, Turrentine earned a reputation as a saxophonist in the tradition of Coleman Hawkins and Don Byas. He also played with keyboardist Shirley Scott, whom he married in 1960 and divorced in the early 1970s.

Records from Blue Note continue his story:

Upon moving to Philadelphia, Turrentine struck up a chemistry with another organist, Jimmy Smith, appearing on Smith’s 1960 classics Back at the Chicken Shack and Midnight Special, among others. Also in 1960, Turrentine began recording as a leader for Blue Note, concentrating chiefly on small-group soul-jazz on classics like That’s Where It’s At, but also working with the Three Sounds (on 1961’s Blue Hour) and experimenting with larger ensemble settings in the mid-’60s. As the ’70s dawned, Turrentine and Scott divorced and Turrentine became a popular linchpin of Creed Taylor’s new, fusion-oriented CTI label; he recorded five albums, highlighted by Sugar, Salt Song, and Don’t Mess With Mister T. ... Turrentine passed away on September 12, 2000.

Though not specifically for Easter, Turrentine recorded “I told Jesus” in 1971.

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I have many fond memories of getting a new Easter outfit, dying eggs, and watching the New York City Easter Parade on TV with my family. And if you celebrate, happy Easter!

Please share some of your favorite Easter songs in the comments.