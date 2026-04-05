Pam Bondi was fired from her role as attorney general Thursday, so let’s celebrate with some cartoons highlighting the many ways she absolutely sucks.

And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments!

Dangerous gang bunny, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published April 18, 2025.

Blind justice, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Sept. 29, 2025.

Totally tactful testimony, by Tim Campbell

Originally published Oct. 11, 2025.

Pam Bondi’s shoes, by Clay Bennett

Originally published April 3.

Force of habit … , by Mike Luckovich

Originally published April 3.

Bye-bye, Bondi, by Clay Jones

Originally published April 4.

Related | Bondi's out, Blanche is in—for now