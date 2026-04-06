President Donald Trump wants $10 billion to renovate Washington’s parks and infrastructure. That sounds like a good thing, but the catch is—as it always is—this is Donald Trump we’re talking about.

This is not a man who thinks the nation’s capital belongs to the nation’s people. It’s a man who has made it extremely clear that the White House, the Kennedy Center, the district’s public golf courses, and so on are his to alter as he sees fit. So why would you want to give him $10 billion of your taxpayer dollars to do it?

Trump’s proposed fund, known as the Presidential Capital Stewardship Program, would be overseen by the National Park Service and “would improve safety and accessibility, rehabilitate historic buildings and landscapes, and enhance architectural grandeur so that Americans can once again be proud of the Nation’s capital,” according to the administration’s budget proposal.

Even that description highlights how much this is just about Trump’s fixations.

Americans do not lack pride in our nation’s capital. Our pride isn’t tied up with making the capital look like a militarized Mar-a-Lago with a Dear Leader fetish. In fact, even Trump’s own voters don’t love his efforts to slap his name on everything.

Members of the National Guard walk past a banner with President Donald Trump hanging on the Department of Justice on Feb. 19.

The framing that the capital has also somehow fallen from its glory days is also just Trump’s fixation. Before retaking office, Trump spent 2023 and 2024 popping up every few weeks to howl things like “People are being shot every day in Washington, D.C. Graffiti all over the beautiful white marble column, slum areas that are so bad you can't walk through them—but you can't even walk through the best areas without being molested or shot, beat up by thugs.”

This was, of course, Trump’s justification for ordering National Guard troops to be deployed in Washington, despite crime rates having plummeted to a 30-year low. He’s planning on keeping those troops there until 2029, where they can serve as a hella expensive way to pick up trash and rake leaves.

With all of this, you’ll have to forgive actual D.C. advocates like Charles Birnbaum of the Cultural Landscape Foundation for being a little skeptical. “[L]ooking under the hood is imperative as this opaque language could provide cover for funding some of the president’s other pet projects,” he told The Washington Post.

The notion of giving $10 billion to the NPS for Corinthian columns all across D.C.—or whatever it is Trump has in mind—looks especially cynical in light of the fact that his budget would decimate the NPS overall. He wants $736 million in cuts to park operations. His proposed construction budget for NPS overall comes in at under $50 million, meaning 72% less money for repairs than in 2025.

Nothing in the proposed budget explains whether any of the $10 billion would be used to pay for the Park Service’s $1.5 billion backlog in deferred maintenance for D.C. But—pfft—maintenance is boring.

We’ve saved the worst for last. That $10 billion for a Trump D.C. Beautification Jamboree might seem modest in contrast to the $1.5 trillion Trump wants to give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. But $10 billion is also roughly three times the current annual budget of the entire NPS.

Trump shouldn’t get to use your tax dollars as a slush fund to help him uglify D.C. If it must happen, make his bribe-y donors pony up like they’ve done for the big, dumb ballroom. Those folks have money to burn.