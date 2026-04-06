Today is the day we open the public beta for you!

beta.dailykos.com

In order to use the beta site, you will create a new account that will ONLY be used on the beta site. Everything you do — any diaries you write, any images or media you upload, all the comments you leave, any groups you create, any DMs you send — will not “count” — that is, they will not be migrated over to the main site when we flip the switch on April 15. It will ALL be deleted after a week.

What we want to know is: what works? What’s broken? What can you live with? What don’t you like?



Comment on this post, or the announcement post on the beta site, and let us know!



Have fun!