Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox Business Monday to defend the Trump administration’s track record of bankrupting farms with bad policies, blaming rising costs on former President Joe Biden.

“We are acutely aware and very, very, very focused on the cost of inputs, and it isn't just in the last 30 days since the conflict began,” Rollins said. “But really since we inherited a year and a half ago—increase in inputs from the Biden administration was between 30% and 40% all in fertilizer, fuel, labor, etc.”

You see what she did there? She’s conflating President Donald Trump’s ill-conceived war in Iran with his ill-conceived tariffs—both of which have driven up costs for Americans, hurting farmers particularly hard and contributing to a spike in bankruptcy filings.

“A quick note on that bankruptcy number,” Rollins added. “Anytime you hear that number, anyone should panic. But honestly … it went from 30 farms, I think, to 60 or 70 farms. So the percentage looks tough, but out of over a million farms, it's only about 0.003%.”

After reaching an almost 20-year low during the Biden administration, farm bankruptcies increased to 315 filings in 2025—a 46% increase over the previous year. Maybe Rollins is referring to continued bankruptcy filings in early 2026, but that would only mean that the number is increasing, not stabilizing.

Related | Trump-loving farmers want blue states to bail them out again

“The commonality between what we're seeing right now and what we saw in the latter half of the last decade is sort of a prolonged period of strain on incomes starting to eat into savings,” said Joe Mahon, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

He added that whatever financial cushion that farmers briefly created under the Biden administration has likely disappeared, contributing to the surge in bankruptcy filings.

This isn’t new. During Trump's first term, farm bankruptcies also increased, prompting a $28 billion federal bailout, much of which was effectively subsidized by taxpayers in blue states.