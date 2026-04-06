Frustrated with their leadership and bracing for bruising midterm losses, House Republicans are chattering about replacing Speaker Mike Johnson if they lose the majority in November.

But before anyone basks in schadenfreude, know that the replacement looks like it could be—somehow—leaps and bounds worse.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Politico reported Monday that Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who made a name for himself by leading bullshit investigations into Democrats to feed the right-wing outrage machine, is positioning himself to take over.

Jordan ran a failed campaign for speaker in 2023, when House Republicans forced out then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jordan had support from a large chunk of the GOP, but not enough to win a majority, and his bid went up in flames.

But now he appears to be changing his strategy by helping GOP lawmakers fundraise—a tactic used to curry favor with fellow members of Congress who vote on leadership positions.

In fact, he reversed his previous position on fundraising exclusively for Republicans and not for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to secure a Republican House majority. Now, Jordan has reportedly raised $1.3 million for the committee.

He's even trying to tone down his oppositional behavior and work as a team player in order to court more pragmatic Republicans.

Related | Looking for proof of voter fraud? So is Mike Johnson.

“Jim completely changed his tack,” said an unnamed congressional Republican, who opposed Jordan for speaker in 2023. “He knew that for any chance for him to ascend to a top leadership role, or any leadership role for that matter, he was going to have to shed the wrestler Jim and become a little bit more congenial, workable, friendly, and civil.”

But even as minority leader, Jordan would be awful.

For one, he was accused of ignoring sexual abuse allegations when he served as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He was also a ring leader in President Donald Trump’s effort to steal the 2020 election, helping to concoct strategies to overturn the results.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio

But more than that, Jordan has shown that he has zero qualms with lying and engaging in theatrics to try to tar Democrats.

He led investigations into the phony “weaponization” of the Department of Justice after Trump’s multiple indictments, and he was a key figure in probes into Hunter Biden, Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and freedom of speech—all while ignoring the Trump family’s massive grift, actual weaponization of the DOJ, and attacks on free speech.

And unlike Johnson—who has the charisma of a brick wall—Jordan does well on camera, and he would succeed at creating distracting narratives for right-wing media to push.

As awful as Speaker Mike Johnson is, Speaker Jim Jordan would be a nightmare.