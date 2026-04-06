A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

NY Times once again caught sanewashing Trump’s unhinged rhetoric

“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.” - President of the United States

Will firing more Cabinet members fix Trump's popularity problem?

We might be stuck in a nightmare, but at least Trump is too.

Wall Street is enabling Donald Trump's catastrophic war in Iran

Even if the war ended today, it would take months to resolve disruptions caused by Trump’s war.

Give Trump $10B to beautify DC? Hell no.

Doesn’t he have enough billionaires’ bribes?

Mythical creatures

Spoiler: None of these are real.

‘Anyone should panic’: Agriculture chief admits farmers are screwed

Thanks to Trump’s dumb tariffs and his even dumber war, farmers are going bankrupt.

Musk’s DOGE security bros promoted from mall cops to federal agents

We’re talking about people who don’t even have a year of experience in law enforcement.

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