Last year, President Donald Trump turned the annual White House Easter Egg Roll into a cauldron of corporate sponsorships. And this time around, Trump subjected the children in attendance to his petty grievances.

“Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala [Harris]?” Trump asked. “A low IQ—she's a low IQ person. Who's a lower IQ person, [Joe] Biden or Kamala? That's probably the toughest question.”

Trump did take time to sit with children, but even that devolved into self-promotion, as Trump boasted that his autograph would be valuable on eBay before pivoting back to attacking Biden.

“Biden would use the autopen,” Trump told a child waiting for a signature. “Remember Joe Biden? He didn’t sign. He was incapable of signing his name. So they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen.”

Earlier this month, Trump’s useless Department of Justice failed to prosecute the administration’s erroneous autopen conspiracy campaign, perhaps explaining why Trump kept bringing it up during Monday’s event.

"Is he friend or foe?" Trump later asked, pointing at someone filming the event. “There are only foe.”

“He’s the White House,” someone clarified.

Trump spent last week firing Cabinet members in an attempt to stabilize his plummeting approval ratings. But in the end, it’s his terrible personality that’s the root of the problem.