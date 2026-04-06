The Department of Justice just filed an emergency motion to stay U.S. District Judge Richard Leon’s preliminary injunction stopping construction on the big dumb ballroom, and if you ever wondered what it would be like if Truth Social allowed for 5,000-word posts, wonder no more. This thing is a President Donald Trump social media screed dressed up as a legal brief.

This filing seeking to stay Judge Leon’s order pending the administration's appeal has everything. Well, everything except an actual legal argument. Instead, we’ve got run-on sentences groaning under the weight of all the commas:

This order is untenable and must be stayed in that the building is under construction, with deep Top Secret excavations, foundations, and structures, already built, and ready to receive heavily fortified, for security reasons, steel, bullet, ballistic, and blast proof glass, and drone proof roofing materials, which must be finished quickly, and not allowed to be exposed to the conditions and elements of an open construction site.

There is, of course, no law that says that if a building is currently under construction and is slated to have a wide variety of safety glass installed, a judge cannot stop it. There’s no “bullet, ballistic, and blast proof glass” exception to getting congressional approval.

Well, how about if the brief hit you with some random capitalization? Surely that counts as legal authority, right?

Private donors and American Patriots singlehandedly funded the 300 to 400 Million Dollar project (depending on finishes), which is on budget and ahead of schedule. No taxpayer dollars are being used for the funding of this beautiful, desperately needed, and completely secure (for national security purposes) ballroom.

Judge Leon explained at painstaking length why Trump getting a bunch of deep-pocketed donors to bribe him by paying for his ballroom did not magically mean congressional approval wasn’t needed. And, of course, there is no law saying that if you’re on budget and ahead of schedule, a judge can’t make you stop.

Would you like to hear about how if Trump doesn’t get a ballroom, he and his whole family will be killed by drones?

The new East Wing’s entire design cohesively advances critical national-security objectives, including protecting the President, his family, staff, all elements of the White House itself, continuity of operations, and communications infrastructure from hostile attacks via drones, ballistic missiles, bullets, biohazards, through specially and specifically designed Military grade ventilation, and much more. Those security features and objectives, so necessary for the safety of the President, his family, and staff, and the White House itself, dictate the entire project.

You see, the ballroom isn’t a ballroom. It’s a lid, a shed, sitting atop the only thing between the president and drone attacks from antifa. This has been Trump’s latest swerve to keep the ballroom project alive—the insistence that it was never about the ballroom, but instead is some extremely necessary military installation.

Melania and her robot must be safe at all costs!

But pretending that the judge in the case simply overlooked this or doesn’t care if China drones Melania to death while she’s sleeping at the White House is nonsense—like she ever spends time there! Leon’s ruling explains that he reviewed the national security material the administration filed ex parte—for his eyes only—and presumably was not swayed by the argument that the ballroom is a national security necessity that must be constructed without any congressional approval.

But wait! Did you know the East Wing, prior to Trump tearing it down, was so decrepit and unsafe that “it would not have been allowed, under modern day conditions, to entertain foreign leaders or anyone having to do with Presidential functions”? That seems bad! It also seems like something that, if it were true, Trump would have approached Congress about, seeking authorization and appropriations to make the East Wing safe.

While the brief breaks new ground in rhetorical excess, it doesn’t really manage to offer any new legal arguments. It does, however, offer some new facts about the ballroom itself, which apparently will now have “missile resistant steel columns” and “drone proof roofing materials.”

Not to sound like the most broken of broken records, but that isn’t a legal argument either. Nothing about what the ballroom will be made out of has anything to do with whether congressional approval was needed.

What this Trumpified brief scrupulously overlooks is that Judge Leon did not say Trump can’t build his ballroom. The judge is not insisting that Nick Fuentes or Andrew Tate or whatever types of scumbags Trump invites to stay in the new spare bedroom he’s building in the White House must remain vulnerable to overnight missile attacks. Leon’s ruling only requires that Trump get authorization from Congress.

“Only the top” by Tim Campbell

The breathless, Trumpy tone of the brief inadvertently highlights how important it is that Congress actually be in the loop here. If the East Wing was a chaotic, crumbled, decrepit, unusable mess that compromised the safety of the president and any visitors, tell Congress! Ask Congress for the money and authorization. Congress—particularly as Trump cronies control it—surely wouldn’t hesitate to leap to protect the president. But Trump doesn’t want to seek congressional approval because to do so would be to acknowledge that there are checks and balances, limits to his power, and he simply does not believe those things exist.

So, Trump needs to win the ballroom case not only to keep building the ballroom as such, but also to get a ruling saying that he is unfettered by Congress so his dreams of Mar-a-Lago on the Potomac can continue. Evidently, he and the DOJ have decided the best way to make that happen is to give Trump the microphone, even as everyone pretends this is a real legal brief written by real lawyers that make real legal arguments.

It’s a bold strategy. We’ll have to see if it pays off for them at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals before the administration’s inevitable race to the Supreme Court. Can’t wait to see what a Supreme Court brief made entirely of Truth Social posts looks like.