Republicans hoping to take over California’s gubernatorial seat, which the GOP has not held since 2011, may have been dealt a severe blow thanks to President Donald Trump and his obsession with Fox News Channel.

Steve Hilton speaks during the California gubernatorial candidate debate on Feb. 3 in San Francisco.

Early on Monday morning Trump posted on social media that he is endorsing Republican candidate Steve Hilton, who spent years as a Fox News host.

“Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s endorsement immediately creates a severe problem for California Republicans. The electoral system in the Golden State is an open race, with the June primary’s top two vote-getters facing off in November.

Right now, there are eight major Democratic candidates running along with Republicans Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. California is a heavily Democratic state and the GOP’s ideal scenario would have its two top candidates both qualifying for the November race, while the Democratic vote is split between the rest of the field.

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If the Republicans make it through together, then the party would have a decent shot at the seat, which was last held by one of their own in 2011, when Arrnold Schwarzenegger was governor. But California is an overwhelmingly Democratic state—former Vice President Kamala Harris won it by over 20 points in 2024; current Gov. Gavin Newsom won it by a similar margin in 2022—and about the only way for a Republican to win would be if a Democrat is edged out of the top two spots.

Now that Trump has weighed in, his endorsement gives an immediate boost to Hilton and is likely to surge his support ahead of Bianco. If any of the other Democrats consolidate their party’s votes, which is more likely now that Hilton has the blessing of the Republican president, they are likely to be one of the final two standing and would be a favorite to win the whole thing.

Hilton is precisely the sort of candidate that Trump has often favored. Not only do the two men have Fox News in common, Hilton used his time on the network’s airwaves to offer up conspiratorial conservative commentary that sounds identical to Trump’s rhetoric.

For instance, Hilton has argued that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol triggered by Trump’s claims of a stolen election was in fact an inside job planned by federal officials ahead of time.

As the COVID-19 pandemic surged across the country in 2020, Hilton peddled the conspiracy that hospitals were overreporting cases, telling a panelist, “I would love to know what those real numbers are.”

In one absurd moment, Hilton even floated the nonsensical idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci “started the work” that purportedly created the virus in a lab in China. Hilton was also part of Fox News’ operation to push conspiracies about the 2020 election that Trump lost to former President Joe Biden, arguing in 2023 that “the FBI directly interfered in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden get elected.”

It is highly likely that Trump watched Hilton in 2019 blaming Trump’s political detractors for “inflaming cultural and class divisions” after they criticized Trump for making racist comments, thus laying the groundwork for Trump’s political backing years later.

Trump has always found himself attached to Fox News and network owner/founder Rupert Murdoch, even when the two men have had public disagreements.

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The flashy businessman became a political figure after years of Fox News appearances where he peddled the racist “birther” conspiracy that President Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen. In turn, Fox has constantly amplified Trump’s propaganda and devoted hundreds of hours of airtime to defending Trump and attacking his enemies.

The president’s senior leadership team consists of figures like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and now-former Attorney General Pam Bondi, both of whom sung Trump’s praises at the network.

When Fox News talking heads directed Trump toward certain policies, like launching military strikes against Iran, the president has done as they suggest.

Democrats were worried that the standoff between their wide array of gubernatorial candidates in California could hurt them and create an opening for Republicans that they haven’t had in 15 years. But Trump’s addiction to Fox News may have killed the GOP’s California dream.