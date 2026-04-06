President Donald Trump can’t get enough of issuing executive orders about sports. Sure, an executive order is just a piece of paper and has no force of law, but since no one will tell him that, here we are.

While people tuned in to the Women’s Final Four college basketball games Friday night, Trump was busy banging out his executive order, “Urgent National Action to Save College Sports.”

Minnesota guard Amaya Battle dribbles during a game against UCLA on March 27.

As always, it’s astonishing that Trump can find the time for such things, what with that whole Iran war spiraling out of control. But he is laser-focused on telling sports what to do.

This time around, he’s demanding the NCAA to radically overhaul eligibility and transfer rules for college athletes. And, of course, schools that don’t comply with Trump’s little piece of paper will lose federal funding.

Trump wants a five-year cap on eligibility to play college sports, and he wants to control how students transfer between schools. In Trump’s Brave New Sports World, students get one unrestricted transfer, where they’re immediately eligible to play for a new school. But for any subsequent transfers, they lose eligibility and have to sit out for a year.

If Trump’s executive order were already in effect, the Men’s Final Four on Saturday would have seen the University of Michigan down two starters and the University of Illinois without three bench players.

Sure, there’s already a federal consent decree that permanently bars the NCAA from restricting student transfers, which arose after a coalition of states filed an antitrust lawsuit over the organization’s rule that athletes who transfer more than once have to ride the bench for a year.

But why should a carefully negotiated consent decree—one filed with the court after it was hammered out by the Department of Justice and the NCAA—carry more weight than Trump’s little piece of paper?

So now schools have an untenable choice: obey Trump or follow the law and lose funding.

Tulsa forward David Green (23) and Auburn forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) battle for the ball during a game on April 5.

The executive order also directs the attorney general to “invalidate” any state NIL (name, image, and likeness) laws that conflict with Trump’s feelings.

Of course, neither the attorney general nor Trump can “invalidate” a state law. The DOJ could sue a state to force a change in its NIL laws, but doing so would require developing an actual legal theory beyond “Trump says so.”

There’s no question that there are profound and persistent issues with student-athlete eligibility and compensation. NCAA President Charlie Baker sees Trump’s executive order as a way to pressure Congress, where legislation to address this has stalled.

“I think part of the message from him is, can we find a way to push this a little harder through the legislative process, and get something on the books that represents what most people are looking for at this point,” Baker said.

There’s already a bill, the SCORE Act, that does much of what this order purports to do, along with saying that college athletes can’t be considered employees.

Related | Trump keeps focusing on the real issues—like college football

In a normal world, the president would push his party, which controls Congress, to draft legislation highlighting his priorities, and his party would get that legislation passed. But there’s a deep divide on this issue, with Democrats favoring a solution that treats college athletes as employees and, unsurprisingly, Republicans making sure that doesn’t happen.

So the SCORE Act is likely dead on arrival in the Senate. Enter Trump and his little piece of paper.

While much of this stems from Trump’s fixation on thinking he can tell sports what to do, there’s some behind-the-scenes manipulation going on here.

A cartoon by David Horsey.

College sports officials do not like that a modicum of power has shifted to student athletes. Allowing athletes to transfer hither and yon, without penalty, empowers them. If they are treated shabbily by a school, they can just leave. Allowing them to profit from endorsements also empowers them—a sharp departure from millions going to the NCAA and schools while students got nothing.

The people whispering in Trump’s ear want him to help return power to the NCAA and to universities by erasing laws that say otherwise.

They know perfectly well that the only actual way to make that happen is by getting Congress to pass legislation, but they also know that Trump is a malleable little ball of rage, so why not see if he’ll withhold money from schools, no legislation needed?

Trump treating sports as something that he personally controls is one of the most king-ish things he does. How else to explain his executive order demanding that networks give the Army-Navy game a “sacred four-hour time slot” with no other games broadcasted? Or his unhinged assertion that the NFL should change its kickoff rule because decreased concussions is “sissy football”?

This isn’t democracy; it’s supplication to a madman toddler king in the hopes that he can do by fiat what isn’t getting done by legislation.

And literally everyone except Trump knows that’s not how this works.