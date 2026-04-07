CBS just announced who will be replacing late-night host Stephen Colbert after he signs off on May 21, and it’s time to get hyped, America!

No longer will you have to endure a host so laden with Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy awards that Wikipedia had to create an entirely separate page from his biography. And no longer will you have to endure a show that averages around 2.4 million viewers and pulls guests like Paul Simon, James Taylor, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga, and Elizabeth Warren.

Stephen Colbert interviews former Vice President Kamala Harris during “The Late Show.”

What a relief!

Instead, you’ll now get treated to two hours of Byron Allen.

Wait, who?

Yes, after more than 30 years of prestigious, highly rated late-night television—first hosted by David Letterman and then by Colbert—CBS will walk away from it all. Allen, a one-time comedian who now seems to mostly buy and sell media properties like the Weather Channel, is taking over.

This time-buy arrangement means that Allen pays CBS for the airtime and then sells his own ads during the show. It’s a deal Allen already had for the block of time after Colbert’s show, but now he gets the entire two-hour block.

However, “Comics Unleashed,” one of the shows that Allen will pay CBS to air, is only a half-hour long, so viewers will get two episodes back-to-back followed by an hour of the game show “Funny You Should Ask.”

Hoo boy.

Related | CBS looks to bring on former TV honcho behind Trump's rise

There’s no question that this is financially savvy, since Allen is now paying CBS rather than CBS paying late-night talent like Colbert. But Allen’s extremely bland comedy has another benefit.

Allen’s shows are designed as evergreen content, which have few topical gags so they can be recycled, according to the Los Angeles Times. In fact, some episodes of “Comics Unleashed” that have aired on CBS are more than 10 years old.

Larry Ellison, owner of CBS’ parent company Paramount Skydance, sits in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump signs an executive order on Feb. 3, 2025.

“I don’t want to hear any political humor. Just be funny, family-friendly and advertiser-friendly,” Allen told the show’s comedians.

While Allen’s personal politics are a bit opaque, he was happy to sell “Comics Unleashed” to CBS to air during the screenwriters’ strike, so it doesn’t really seem like he’s going to ruffle any feathers.

This move makes CBS the first to exit the traditional late-night market that has occupied the 11:35 ET slot for decades, but it’s completely in keeping with the new Paramount Skydance under Trump pals, Larry and David Ellison.

There’s no legitimate argument that Allen’s programming will even come close to getting the viewers Colbert had. Ratings for “Comics Unleashed” are a bit hard to come by because networks don’t track numbers for time-buy shows the same way they do for everything else.

In this instance, CBS makes its money when Allen pays for the airtime, so how many people choose to sit through Allen’s shows is irrelevant to the bottom line.

But just for comparison’s sake, in 2024, “Comics Unleashed” was averaging around 466,000 viewers, or less than a quarter of what Colbert routinely notched.

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

But ratings aren’t what matters. Nor is, say, truth.

Sucking up to Trump and shifting right is what matters—creating a media landscape where there isn’t even the possibility of someone accidentally saying something political, like Charles Barkley did during March Madness.

What better way to ensure that CBS doesn’t air any late-night material that would make Trump sad!

Turning the entire thing over to an impossibly bland blob of inoffensive content that in no way relates to anything currently happening in the world won’t send viewers rushing for the remote—but there’s only one viewer who matters anyway.