President Donald Trump had a plan to deport the “worst of the worst,” but that veil has long been lifted from the public’s eyes. And over the weekend, two new reminders emerged showcasing how intensely messy the president’s push to remove immigrants has gotten.

This photo provided by Jen Rickling shows U.S. Army staff sergeant, Matthew Blank, left, and his wife, Annie Ramos, posing for a photo while celebrating their wedding, in March 2026, in Houston.

A young soldier preparing for deployment is now worried about the safety of his wife who was detained by ICE soon after they arrived on the military base. Matthew Blank and Annie Ramos—who entered the U.S. with her parents from Honduras at just 22 months old—tied the knot just days before she was detained.

“We did everything the right way,” Blank told The New York Times. When an undocumented immigrant marries a U.S. citizen, they become eligible for a green card and can apply for citizenship three years later. And, normally, an immigrant wouldn’t be detained in this situation.

Now Ramos—who was just months away from obtaining a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry—awaits potential deportation.

But it wasn’t just the soon-to-be deployed service member and his wife swiped by Trump’s deportation efforts. The hard and fast work to pick up immigrants and remove them from the U.S. also impeded on a court case against the drug cartels.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Javier Hernandez—whose identity was changed for his protection—agreed to testify against the cartels for a more lenient sentence. Hernandez was arrested alongside two other men in 2015 when DEA agents found over 22 pounds of meth. But just six months before he was scheduled to take the stand, Hernandez was deported to Mexico, and prosecutors ultimately lost the case.

Cases like Hernandez and Ramos are but drops in a large bucket since Trump took office. Sick children, the elderly, and U.S. citizens have been detained by ICE, not to mention the deaths of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and multiple detainees in ICE detention centers.

Just before former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s firing on March 5, Trump seemed to suggest that his administration was moving away from mass deportations. There were whispers among the GOP to no longer promote deportations using that specific phrasing, and even DHS’ own PR noticeably mentioned the term “mass deportation” less.

Related | Markwayne Mullin is a bully. Can we really expect him to reform DHS?

And while the new Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin promised a more dialed back DHS, things seem to be continuing on as planned. The former MMA fighter has threatened to remove custom agents from sanctuary cities’ airports as a punishment for not cooperating with the administration’s efforts.

According to Mullin, he believes that sanctuary cities are “not lawful.”

In other words, a change in the way the administration has handled deportations may not be on the horizon any time soon.