As a reminder, yesterday we opened the public beta for comment, and we really appreciate everyone who took the time to try it out and share their thoughts. Please continue to do so today!



As a reminder, if you haven’t already, you need to create a new account that will ONLY be used on the beta site. Everything you do — any diaries you write, any images or media you upload, all the comments you leave, any groups you create, any DMs you send — will not “count” — that is, they will not be migrated over to the main site when we flip the switch on April 15. It will ALL be deleted.



We know that some people aren’t receiving emails to activate their beta accounts. This is happening for different reasons depending on the person (you will not get email from us if you ever marked us as spam, some email providers don’t deliver us, typos in emails or usernames, etc.) If you let us know you’re having trouble in the comments we can probably help.



Highlights from yesterday...



Bugs you reported that are must-fixes:

There is no button for a user to save the cover photo on their profile (this works for groups)

Images uploaded into comments sometimes show up as a solid colored rectangle (anyone who experiences this and can either email the image to allison@dailykos.com or provide any information about the image type, size in MB, whether you were on desktop or phone when it happened, etc would be very helpful and appreciated)



Bugs you reported that we need more information about (if anyone knows how to record video of this happening that would be amazing):

Users seeing 400 errors on mobile

Users getting repeatedly logged out



Issues that we are aware of, that have been ticketed for work and will be prioritized as time allows:

Some users are seeing the navigation menu too wide on their phones and have to scroll to the right to see the drop-downs

The process for inviting users to groups during group creation is awkward and has confusing messaging

Scheduling a story for later publication is shown to users in Pacific Daylight Time regardless of their timezone

Need more than one box to write comments, having to scroll back to the top is annoying

Featured Image button is hard to find in the story editor

Comment type is too small

There is a broken link in the introductory tutorial for the story editor

Accessibility fixes

Jittery comment behavior

“Bell” tray too hard to read (too much bold type)

Old home page

Recommend story button is unclear that you already recommended the story

Poll issues (ballot stuffing, etc)



Issues that users have mentioned but we are not currently prioritizing (either too difficult or expensive to fix right now, impossible to fix, or need more comprehensive thinking):

Comment search

Comments getting blocked by ad blockers

Edit comment button hard to find in the 3-dot menu

Comments limited to 1800 characters but there’s no countdown of how many characters are left

Comment indent too narrow

Having to repeatedly click “load more comments”

You can recommend your own comments and stories

Can’t see who recommended your comment

Thanks for reporting! Keep it coming!