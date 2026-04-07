A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

CBS turns late-night into a snoozefest

This programming may actually help you go to bed early.

Public Beta Now Open! Day 2 -- Comment Here!

Keep those comments coming!

Donald Trump has completely lost his political mind

Once upon a time, Trump had political instincts. His second term shows they’re clearly gone.

Victory in Iran

This must be the “winning” Trump keeps bragging about.

Trump threatens to end Iran’s civilization. Democrats warned us.

We’ve known this was coming for months.

GOP cowards race to defend Trump’s insane Iran war crime threats

There is no way to justify this.

Trump’s deportation push continues, as appalling as ever

Just because the administration has stopped talking about them doesn’t mean that mass deportations have ended..

Don't assume Trump will TACO on Iran war crime threats

We can only hope that Trump will walk back this vow of destruction.

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