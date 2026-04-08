On April 8, 1974, Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball legend Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, breaking the record formerly set by Babe Ruth.

During the fourth inning in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron launched Al Downing’s pitch into history, circling the bases while navigating enthusiastic fans who ran onto the field to celebrate.

Hall of famer Mickey Mantle called Aaron the “best ball player of my era.

"He is loose and agile as a cat. When he hits the ball—man, it's like thunder,” Mantle added.

Aaron faced death threats from 1973 to 1974, as he approached Ruth’s record. But according to teammate Dusty Baker, Aaron was unflappable in the face of all of that hate.

“I think we were more afraid for him than he was actually afraid because he never showed any fear of the threats or whatever,” Baker told The Associated Press. “It seems like it drove him to a higher concentration level than ever before was possible.”

When Aaron retired in 1976, he left the game as the all-time leader in home runs, runs batted in, total bases, and extra base hits. He was the second all-time leader in hits behind Ty Cobb.