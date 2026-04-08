After the U.S. and Iran announced a ceasefire on Tuesday night, many of the details appeared to favor Iran’s cause, giving that nation more power in the Middle East than it had before President Donald Trump’s decision to engage in a bombing campaign. Despite this, the Trump administration took a victory lap that seems detached from the reality of the situation.

Both countries said they had agreed to a ceasefire though it is unclear to what degree hostilities have actually ended. Early signs are that following an end to hostilities, Iran will now be allowed to control access to the Strait of Hormuz.

“Victory in Iran” by Clay Bennett

If the terms of the proposal are carried out, Iran will be able to charge $2 million per ship passing through the Strait in exchange for lifting its blockade—a windfall for that nation, despite having to share it with Oman, which is right across the Strait. Iran’s side of the proposal also includes relief from sanctions and a continuation of its uranium enrichment program.

It will take significant time for oil and gas supplies that have been halted to make it through the Straits and Americans are likely to continue experiencing increased costs for gas and other goods and services for months to come. But Trump is nonetheless declaring victory.

“We have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump wrote in his post announcing the ceasefire. Trump also said that the “longterm problem” in the region was now “close to resolution.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was similarly triumphant in his Pentagon press conference on Wednesday, insisting “Iran begged for this ceasefire.”

Former senior Obama National Security official Ben Rhodes noted in “the best case scenario” that the deal negotiated by Trump simply reopened shipping lanes that were open before Trump decided to attack Iran.

Rhodes noted the costs of the conflict include the deaths of thousands of people (including hundreds of children), attacks on American bases and embassies, munitions depleted, global economic chaos, and price increases.

“Just a catastrophic situation even in the best of circumstances. A profoundly shameful episode in American history no matter what happens next,” he concluded.

Related | Trump threatens to end Iran’s civilization. Democrats warned us.

The whiplash-inducing episode had Trump pushing for the destruction of Iranian civilization then hours later telling ABC News the Strait could be operated as a joint venture between the U.S. and Iran. The mental instability on display is what has prompted dozens of Democrats to get behind invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, as well as a push to once again impeach Trump.

Years ago, former President Barack Obama negotiated a deal to slow Iran’s uranium enrichment. Despite progress on that front, Trump threw out the deal and escalated affairs into a shooting war that caused economic hardship around the world combined with loss of life.

Despite the parade of failure, Trump is now trying to sell his poor handling of affairs as another phony victory.