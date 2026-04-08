Under President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice isn’t just a tool of vengeance; it’s also well on its way to becoming a ghost town, sparsely populated by true believers and involuntarily reassigned, inexperienced attorneys.

But one of their stopgap staffing methods might be coming to an end, thanks to a challenge from a criminal defendant in Minnesota.

Paul Johnson, who was arrested during Operation Metro Surge and charged with assaulting a federal officer, is seeking to remove the government’s attorney in the case, a military lawyer named Michael Hakes-Rodriguez.

Federal agents are seen in Minneapolis as they conduct immigration enforcement operations on Feb. 5.

If Johnson prevails, the house of cards that is the DOJ’s attempt to keep U.S. attorney offices staffed may begin to topple.

A Judge Advocate General, or JAG, is handling a criminal case because the DOJ has tried to fill its staffing gap by dropping these military attorneys willy-nilly into offices across the country.

In January alone, the DOJ begged the Defense Department for 40 additional JAGs. Since the workings of government are now opaque, it isn’t possible to know how many military lawyers have been scattered about. But at the very least, there are roughly 25 JAGs in Minnesota’s U.S. attorney’s office, along with 20 in Tennessee and 20 in Washington, D.C.

In an unsurprising move, the DOJ has already tried to solve this by playing a cutesy little game. After Johnson sought to remove Hakes-Rodriguez, the DOJ moved him to a different federal district and substituted fellow JAG William Richards to handle the prosecution.

It doesn’t take a big legal brain—or even a DOJ-sized minuscule legal brain—to see that this doesn’t really change anything, so Johnson amended his motion, requesting that Richards be removed for the same reasons.

While it feels deeply dystopian and illegal to have military lawyers doing civilian prosecutions, Congress did authorize it decades ago, but never at the scope and scale that the DOJ is doing it now. And—even if doing this is totally cool and legal—it creates a different problem.

“Not only does the scale raise serious concerns about taking JAGs away from their regular duties, but it also raises the question of why the Department of Justice is having so much trouble trying these cases itself,” Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck said.

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There’s no precedent for the DOJ being short-staffed to the point that it has to detail dozens of military lawyers to do the jobs normally done by career prosecutors.

Before 2025, becoming an assistant U.S. attorney was a highly sought-after gig, filled by experienced attorneys. These days, the DOJ is hiring prosecutors straight out of law school and recruiting via X.

While the DOJ scrambles to hire non-military lawyers, JAGs provide the administration with a benefit that civilian lawyers don’t: They can’t quit. That doesn’t just ensure that they stay in their jobs, but it also ensures that they’ll do Trump’s bidding.

“They must obey their military superior’s lawful orders upon possible penalty of criminal prosecution,” 11 former JAGs wrote in an amicus brief in Johnson’s case.

When JAGs have been used in the past, they’ve handled civilian prosecutions with a military nexus, such as traffic violations on military bases. These days, JAGs are assigned full time across U.S. attorney offices, solely handling civilian prosecutions.

The DOJ is also forming “emergency jump teams” of federal prosecutors that can be sent to any federal district. This doesn’t create the same problem as the use of JAGs, but it does mean that lawyers with no experience in that federal district—and sometimes very little experience at all—are now handling cases.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on fraud and misuse of federal funds on March 4.

Lack of experience and staffing also means that the DOJ has to drop prosecutions of actual criminals.

In February, a federal judge in Minnesota had to cut loose an accused gang member facing weapons charges because the office failed to bring him to trial within 70 days, the requirement when a defendant invokes the right to a speedy trial.

And remember all of that “fraud” in Minnesota—the alleged reason Trump had his immigration goons terrorize the state for months? The experienced prosecutor handling those cases has left, and now the U.S. attorney is begging for more time.

All of this is happening because the DOJ is scrambling to fix a massive self-inflicted wound. Experienced prosecutors fled the Minnesota office when the administration demanded they prosecute Becca Good, the widow of Renee Good, who was killed by an immigration agent. And the D.C. office was decimated thanks to a massive purge of prosecutors on Jan. 6 cases.

Turns out that when you fire tons of people and demand that the remainder act unethically, you end up short-staffed. Who knew?