Florida Sen. Rick Scott failed at basic history while attempting to denigrate Democrats and excuse President Donald Trump’s threat to commit war crimes against Iran.

Appearing on Fox Business on Thursday, Scott was asked about Democrats who have criticized Trump after he said the U.S. would target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, which would be a war crime.

“If Democrats were in power when Lincoln had allowed Sherman to destroy the South, they would've impeached him. Or when Roosevelt destroyed the infrastructure of Germany, they would've impeached him. Or when Truman used an atomic bomb against Japan. These people are insane,” Scott said.

But Scott’s argument about Democrats runs directly into the historical record.

First, the two presidents who led the U.S. during World War II were Democrats. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the nation’s leader from 1933 to 1945 (the war began in 1939 and U.S. involvement began in 1941 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor). Harry Truman, his vice president, took over in 1945 after Roosevelt’s death and held his office until 1953 (the war ended in 1945).

Further undermining Scott’s attempt at an attack is the historical record of congressional control. Democrats took control of both houses of Congress in 1933 after they were swept into power alongside Roosevelt in the 1932 election, against the backdrop the Great Depression that began under Republican president Herbert Hoover.

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Democrats held Congress for the entirety of World War II, which spanned from 1939 to 1945)—meaning they were the ones who passed the declaration of war against the Axis powers and approved military spending under Roosevelt and Truman. To be sure, Republicans in Congress also largely supported the war effort, but the victory occurred under unified Democratic Party leadership in the White House and Congress.

The party also held unified control during the Korean War, which occurred under Truman’s leadership between 1950 to 1953.

In his zeal to provide cover for Trump, Scott ended up highlighting Democratic success in commanding a war effort. Perhaps Scott, a millionaire with a history of ethical violations, should stick to making excuses for increasing gas prices under the president he so faithfully supports.

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