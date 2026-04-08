President Donald Trump is being slammed from all sides for his latest TACO, in which he backed down from his horrific threat of genocide in Iran and agreed to a ceasefire that gives Iran more power than it had before the war began.

Enter Fox News.

A bridge struck by U.S. airstrikes is seen in the town of Karaj, Iran, on April 3.

The sycophantic cable "news" channel, which has always been butthurt about the TACO—meaning “Trump always chickens out”—acronym that Wall Street coined regarding his tariff policies, tried to stick up for Dear Leader by coming up with a new acronym: NACHO.

"Democrats are already saying that this is TACO—Trump always chickens out. Let me give you another acronym: NACHO—Never avoids confronting hard obstacles. And that's exactly what Trump did," Griff Jenkins, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekends," said Wednesday.

Yes, you may cringe now.

Trump's so-called deal with Iran—which already seems to have fallen apart as Israel continues bombing Iran and the Strait of Hormuz is still closed—is unequivocally a cave.

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

He was so desperate to get out of this mess of his own making—with Americans now turning on him and the GOP over the war and high gas prices—that he begged Iran for a ceasefire deal that seems to have given Iran everything it wanted.

Iran will now pocket tens of billions in new revenue from tolls it will charge cargo ships for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. It can then use those billions on whatever it wants—including more missiles and uranium.

Of course, given that Trump thrives on having his ego fluffed by adoring fans, maybe cheering him up with this new lame “NACHO” will keep him from launching nukes and wiping out entire civilizations.