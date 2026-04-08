A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump declares victory after making Iran more powerful than ever

Up is down and hot is cold in Trump’s version of reality.

Why the latest elections were the most ominous yet for the GOP

Democrats notched their biggest overperformances to date in Wisconsin and Georgia.

Justice Department zeroes in on new target of Trump’s ire

“Protecting civil rights” = attacking every last political opponent in Trump’s America.

Space purge

Even in space, DEI is a bogeyman.

Mamdani appoints ‘mom-and-pop czar' to help small businesses boom

A politician who is actually trying to make people’s lives better? Incredible.

52 years ago: Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home-run record

Hammerin’ Hank was unflappable in the face of death threats as he approached the milestone.

GOP senator fails history to defend Trump’s war crimes threat

Rewriting the past to own the libs.

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