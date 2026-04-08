The news has been all Iran, all the time, and rightly so, since President Donald Trump has threatened to wipe out the Middle Eastern nation’s civilization only to retreat and give Iran increased power and mad cash. But Trump doesn’t want you to forget about his other obsession: tariffs.

It was perhaps inevitable that Trump would find a way to combine his war in Iran with his love of just popping off and imposing tariffs on a whim. So on Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to say he would be slapping 50% tariffs on any country supplying arms to Iran.

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” he bleated.

Did Trump explain the authority for this move? Of course not! Is it at all clear which countries Trump intends this to apply to? Of course not!

Trump has been trying to figure out a way to keep imposing tariffs as a sort of whimsical, capricious punishment ever since the Supreme Court barred him from using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to do so. However, Trump got an assist from Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who is always eager to help Trump get whatever he wants.

Related | All the ways Trump will illegally impose more tariffs

Kavanaugh’s dissent helpfully pointed out the other laws Trump could use to keep his little tariff scheme going.

The problem is that none of those laws cover imposing tariffs because Trump is mad at countries that help another country he is mad at, and that’s really all this is.

The laws Trump has at his disposal allow imposing tariffs when we have serious trade deficits with a country or when the government determines another country is engaging in unfair trade practices. There’s also a law, one that has never been used, that allows for tariffs that discriminate against U.S. commerce. None of those, of course, applies here, and all of them require lengthy investigations before imposing tariffs.

Trump’s best option is still not much of an option. That would be Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which lets the president impose trade restrictions when the commerce secretary says that importing a certain thing would impair national security.

Right now, Trump is using that to justify his 100% tariffs on foreign pharmaceutical companies that refused his demand to build factories in the United States and lower their prices. It’s also the justification for his increasingly complicated tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, particularly since the tariffs don’t just apply to imports of raw metals, but to any product that uses steel or aluminum, like washing machines.

If you don’t see how these things relate to “national security,” you’re not alone. Trump has decreed that economic security is part of national security, and since he believes that tariffs are magic and paid by other countries rather than just acting as a tax on people in the United States, he gets to impose tariffs. However, even stance has problems.

First, Section 232 requires the commerce secretary to investigate and make a formal determination. It doesn’t allow for Trump to impose tariffs via a Truth Social post because he woke up thinking about tariffs. Additionally, it applies only to things imported here that pose a risk, not to entirely different countries engaging in trade with each other. There just doesn’t seem to be a way that Trump could somehow squish “mad at China for selling drones and spare parts to Iran” into any of these laws.

It also isn’t really clear how a move that is clearly designed to hobble Iran’s access to weapons fits with Trump’s ceasefire giveaway, but let’s face it: He is acting on pure impulse, all uncontrolled id. And the ceasefire exists only until Trump’s spider brain says otherwise.

So he’ll saber-rattle with tariffs, his favorite thing, and we will all get to pay the price—literally.