Federal workers, who have been under relentless siege since President Donald Trump took office, face a new, gruesome demand: They must give their medical records to the Office of Personnel Management.

The agency dropped a quiet little notice in December, saying that it will collect data from federal health care providers. Not much, really, just “medical claims, pharmacy claims, encounter data, and provider data.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management during a press briefing on Feb. 25, 2025.

That’s all? Just records of every claim, prescription, doctor visit, and provider? Gosh, that’s not intrusive at all, and certainly not something Trump will use as leverage to discipline or fire someone who displeases him.

Oh, wait.

This is the same administration that turned Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte loose to examine the mortgages of anyone Trump hates in an effort to bring criminal charges. You really think they’re above, say, firing someone who sought an abortion?

Insurers were not instructed to redact any identifying information. Instead, OPM said that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act allows insurers to provide them “protected health information,” which is, uh, personally identifiable data.

There is no justification for this rule—as in the administration provided no real details about why it needs this information or what it will do with it.

Here’s the entirety of the explanation: “This data will enable OPM to oversee health benefits programs and ensure they provide competitive, quality, and affordable plans.”

That doesn’t justify why the administration would need individual, unredacted medical records. As Civil Service Strong, a project of Democracy Forward supporting civil servants, explained in its comment on the proposed rule, invoking HIPAA isn’t a magic wand.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives for a MAHA Commission meeting on Sept. 9, 2025.

“HIPAA’s ‘minimum necessary’ standard also requires that an entity requesting or providing such information ‘make reasonable efforts to limit protected health information to the minimum necessary to accomplish the intended purpose of the use, disclosure, or request,’” it said.

Civil Service Strong also noted that OPM doesn’t explain how it will safeguard the private health data of 8 million federal workers, retirees, and their families.

That’s an extremely legitimate concern.

You’ll recall that the administration demanded that the fascist tweens in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency get access to Treasury payment systems, including federal employee and retiree payment data, grant data, Social Security, Medicare, and tax refunds.

The DOGE bros certainly didn’t seem to have a good grip on data security, what with one goon allegedly taking a thumb drive full of Social Security data to his new job.

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Besides demanding the right to spelunk through everyone’s medical records, OPM is also changing the overall goal of federal health care to focus on “well care,” which is vaguely defined as a “vision for benefits with a stronger emphasis on the physical and mental wellness of the whole person.”

In other words, it’s just more MAHA bullshit, like believing that a keto diet can cure schizophrenia or that buying supplements from wellness grifters is better than listening to actual medical professionals. Great.

Hating the federal workforce has been a signature stance of Trump and his minions from even before Trump won in 2024, with Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought vowing to put federal workers “in trauma,” which he has certainly succeeded at.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought

And there’s no evidence that OPM Director Scott Kupor thinks any differently.

It’s worth noting that Kupor is a venture capital dude who got this job because he dropped a message in Slack to Trump stalwart Marc Andreessen. He has no experience in government or human resources; he’s just a rich guy who likes Trump, which is the only qualification that matters these days.

Kupor came in like a lion, bragging that he would push out a third of OPM workers by the end of 2025. One of his first acts was to issue a memo declaring that religious freedom requires letting federal employees who are religious zealots force their colleagues into “polite discussion of why his faith is correct and why the non-adherent should re-think his religious beliefs.”

Cool, cool, cool.

So Trump minions will get every worker’s medical records, and religious weirdos get to hassle people at work—for freedom. It’s honestly a wonder anyone sticks around.