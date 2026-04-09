As the war in Iran continues to rage and oil and fuel prices continue to climb, Republicans are starting to fear that the clusterfuck Donald Trump started in the Middle East and can't seem to find his way out of will cost them the midterms.

“This war in Iran almost cements the fact that we lose the midterms in November—the Senate and House,” an unnamed "person close to the White House" told Politico.

Indeed, the signs are all there.

As gas prices surged past $4 per gallon thanks to Iran's blockade of the Hormuz Strait, Trump's approval rating has slid to the lowest levels of his presidency to date, with his support eroding among even Republican voters.

Related | Thanks, Trump: Gas prices will remain high for months due to Iran war

The New York Times also found that even the Trump die-hards who use his Truth Social platform are turning on Dear Leader, expressing anger over his decision to start a foreign war that is negatively impacting the cost of living in the United States.

“You’re utterly destroying your presidency with this nonsense. It’s probably too late to course correct at this point. A shameful waste of a great start,” one Truth Social user told Trump.

And Republicans have been losing regular and special elections alike, with Democrats posting an average of 13-point over performances since Trump took office in 2025, according to data compiled by the Downballot.

Yet the most recent elections on Tuesday were even worse for Republicans than that.

Democrats flipped a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, winning that race by a massive 20 points in a state Trump had carried in 2024. And Democrats notched a stunning 25-point over-performance in a special election in Georgia's 14th District—the seat held by now-former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Related | Why the latest elections were the most ominous yet for the GOP

Worse still for Republicans is that even if the war ends today—which seems unlikely based on Trump's unhinged Truth Social posts, bombs still falling across the Middle East, and the Strait of Hormuz still essentially closed to marine traffic—it would take months for gas prices to go back down.

And even once they do go down, they will not return to pre-war levels, as it will take months to years to repair the oil infrastructure damaged by the war, meaning there will be lower oil output until those repairs take place.

Given that affordability is voters' top issue in the midterms, that's a massive problem for Trump and the GOP.

“Trump’s going to own that,” an unnamed Georgia Republican strategist told Politico of the rising fuel prices.

Of course, there are seven months until Election Day—a lifetime in politics. Yet there are no signs that Trump and his party’s fortunes are going to change.

November is going to be ugly for the GOP. And Republicans seem to know it.