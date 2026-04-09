Donald Trump and his Republican allies have portrayed themselves as champions of tax cutting for middle- and working-class Americans, but millions have seen their taxes increase from a year ago—unless you’re a billionaire.

An analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that, for all income groups except the richest 5% of Americans, taxes have gone up. The poorest Americans (those making between $0 and $27,000) had the largest average increase at 3.1%, while the wealthiest people (those making over $916,000) experienced a 0.4% cut.

The largest source of increased taxes is the tariffs Trump imposed on goods imported into the United States.

Related | Oh, we’re doing tariffs again?

Trump touted his tariffs as a weapon to pressure foreign governments to open their markets up to U.S.-made goods, but in reality, the tariffs added a premium on goods purchased by consumers. The conservative majority on the Supreme Court also found that the mechanism Trump used to push his tariffs was illegal, but Trump has kept most of the cost increases in place anyway.

Americans also saw a tax increase resulting from Republican opposition to health care. A provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill passed by congressional Republicans ended the Expanded Premium Tax Credit. The credit was put into law by Democrats and former President Joe Biden as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. These credits allowed millions of Americans to be eligible for lower health insurance premiums, but under Republican rule that option has expired. Millions have lost care and now have to pay more out of pocket.

The U.S. economy is also being hammered by Trump’s policies. Goods like groceries and even video games have seen price hikes thanks to tariffs. More recently, Trump’s decision to wage war against Iran has caused a serious spike in gas prices, squeezing middle-class families already dealing with tariff burdens.

Trump stacked his administration with an unusually high number of millionaires and billionaires, both directly in his Cabinet and at the highest levels of government power and influence. Figures like racist billionaire Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, were given enormous leeway to run roughshod over the government—cutting services and functions that served millions of people while Trump and Republicans lowered his taxes.

Republicans cut access to health care even as Trump spent time and resources to build himself a glitzy ballroom at the (taxpayer-owned) White House—which he has also slathered with tacky gold ornaments.

Recent elections have been a disaster for Republicans. Voters are surging to support Democrats and progressive causes to express their anger with how Trump and his party have governed. Soaring costs for millions of Americans will likely lead to massive future defeat for the GOP—and it can’t come soon enough.