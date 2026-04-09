GOP Rep. Randy Fine of Florida spewed some racist sentiments about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Newsmax Monday.

“Do you still believe that he should be deported because I know you've mentioned that before?” the host asked him.

“Absolutely,” Fine replied. “I believe Zoran Mandani lied when he applied for citizenship. I think he was affiliated and supported groups you're not allowed to if you want to be a citizen of the United States, and I think he should be denaturalized and deported as a result.”

Fine didn’t specify which “groups” he believes constitute deporting an elected official who, within months of taking office, has rolled out programs and projects aimed at addressing issues facing ordinary New Yorkers.

It’s hard to say what’s most provoking to right-wing zealots like Fine—Mamdani’s Muslim faith, his race, or his early record of actually delivering on campaign promises.