The saga of the big dumb bribe palace of a ballroom at the White House honestly just keeps getting worse.

No, this isn’t about President Donald Trump insisting that he’s just going to keep building the ballroom despite a court order saying he can’t, because the ballroom is just a shed on top of a military installation and is therefore necessary for national security.

Work continues on a largely demolished part of the East Wing of the White House on Oct. 23, 2025, before construction of a new ballroom.

Instead, this is a throwback to the halcyon days of last fall, when Trump was racking up cash from companies eager to curry favor by paying for the ballroom with “donations.” It turns out that while some donors went with cash, others got more creative.

Hello, ArcelorMittal, world’s second-largest steelmaker and very much not an American company! How is Luxembourg this time of year?

It appears you gave Trump $37 million in steel for the ballroom last fall, but were just so darn modest you didn’t tell anyone! Surely this was simply out of the goodness of your corporate heart, right? Just a desire to show support for America in its desperate time of ballroom need?

Lol, of course not. Let’s run it back so we can see the grift in action.

Last October, at a special event just for big ballroom bribers, Trump burbled on about how he found a “great steel company” that had reached out to offer him $37 million in steel, and that it would be “great steel as opposed to garbage steel, because they dump a lot of garbage around.”

Trump didn’t see fit to name the company back then, perhaps because he didn’t want to make it obvious when, just a few days later, he adjusted tariff rates and cut the rate that ArcelorMittal was paying in half.

Of course, per the White House, the timing was absolutely a coincidence—why do you ask?

Related | Meet the grifty fundraiser behind Trump’s gaudy ballroom

Hm. Perhaps one of the economic brain geniuses who work for Trump could explain how tariffs work when a foreign company just gives the president tens of millions of dollars in steel? Surely someone has to pay something because, according to Trump, all of these tariffs on steel are necessary for our national security, which he decided includes “economic security.”

So, just letting foreign steel into the country all willy-nilly and untariffed hurts our national security, but magically, it appears there is no threat to our security if it’s just a bribe for Trump.

Then, of course, there’s the whole thing about how Trump is Mr. America First, especially when it comes to manufacturing. Indeed, part of the rationale for slapping tariffs on foreign steel is that it benefits American steel manufacturers to do so.

But that “America First” mentality sure melts away when Trump wants freebies from overseas.

The White House's justification for this is no justification at all, and also, if you even question Trump, it’s only because you’re blind with rage.

Per spokesperson Davis Ingle, Trump is “making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer—something everyone should celebrate. Only people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

This is a tough little speech, but it’s sort of undercut by the fact that the White House was too wussy to confirm the big foreign steel gift because disclosing the specific materials being used for the ballroombunker and where they came from would be a security risk.

Trump remains convinced that as long as he finances his destruction of the White House via bribes, he’s free to do whatever he wants. So, screw you if you want to know any more than that.