When Republicans passed the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act last summer, they were sure that it would be their silver bullet to win the midterms.

Never mind the bill's massively unpopular cuts to health care and social safety net programs in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy—Republicans insisted that, once tax season came, Americans would reward them at the ballot box.

"Every American will feel it. And the big beautiful bill was geared and written for lower- and middle-class earners in the country. They're going to be feeling really good as we go into that midterm election in 2026," Speaker Mike Johnson said last July when the bill was signed into law.

It's a message that the GOP is still desperately trying to make stick, with multiple Republican lawmakers posting on social media about the alleged tax benefits that Americans could see from their sham of a bill.

“Tax Day is next week, and the @HouseGOP's Working Families Tax Cuts have delivered more money and more opportunity for everyone from our newborns to our seniors,” Rep. Mike Carey of Ohio wrote on X. “We are unshackling the American economy for the future!”

But it's not working.

x Datawrapper Content

The most recent Fox News survey found that 70% of voters think that their taxes are too high—an increase of 11 points from the previous year.

According to Fox, that marks "the largest year-over-year increase since the question was first asked in 2004, when 51% felt taxes were too high."

A man fills his van with fuel at a gas station in Tennessee on March 25.

“I was certainly expecting there to be more than $120 worth,” Matt Dangel, a 39-year-old machinist, told The New York Times.

In fact, Trump's clusterfuck of a war in Iran is likely to cut into whatever amount that many Americans get from their tax returns, as gas prices continue spiking.

Americans are still being squeezed by higher prices—many of which are exacerbated by Trump's tariffs and Iran war—resulting in Trump’s abysmally low ratings for his handling of inflation and the economy.

Republicans bet big on their “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” But it's not going to save them in the midterms.