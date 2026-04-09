A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump team launches new tactic to spy on federal workers
HIPAA who?
Unless you’re a billionaire, Trump just raised your taxes
Because not being able to afford health care, gas, or groceries just wasn't enough.
Anxious Republicans worry Trump's Iran mess has already cost them the midterms
Even the Trump die-hards know his war is a pointless disaster.
Trump age
The man is full of empty threats.
Donald isn’t the only Trump America hates
They’re the power couple of record-breaking low approval ratings.
Stop the steel: Bribe-loving Trump strikes again
Just when you thought his dumb ballroom couldn’t get any worse …
GOP lawmaker can’t stop spouting racist BS about Mamdani
He’s either afraid of Zohran Mamdani because he’s Muslim, brown, or capable of following through on his campaign promises.
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