A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump team launches new tactic to spy on federal workers

HIPAA who?

Unless you’re a billionaire, Trump just raised your taxes

Because not being able to afford health care, gas, or groceries just wasn't enough.

Anxious Republicans worry Trump's Iran mess has already cost them the midterms

Even the Trump die-hards know his war is a pointless disaster.

Trump age

The man is full of empty threats.

Donald isn’t the only Trump America hates

They’re the power couple of record-breaking low approval ratings.

Stop the steel: Bribe-loving Trump strikes again

Just when you thought his dumb ballroom couldn’t get any worse …

GOP lawmaker can’t stop spouting racist BS about Mamdani

He’s either afraid of Zohran Mamdani because he’s Muslim, brown, or capable of following through on his campaign promises.

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