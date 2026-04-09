Despite a White House-backed “documentary” promoting her image around the world, a new poll shows that Americans simply do not like first lady Melania Trump. In fact, she has netted some of the lowest approval ratings for a first lady in U.S. history.

In the SSRS poll conducted for CNN last month, Melania had a net favorability rating of -12. In January 2025, when she and President Donald Trump returned to the White House, her net rating was +3.

Melania Trump attends the premiere of her documentary, “Melania,” on Jan. 29.

That is the lowest rating for a second-term first lady in the history of CNN’s polling.

By contrast, both Michelle Obama and Laura Bush had a +42 rating, while Nancy Reagan netted +50. And former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the target of yearslong right-wing smear campaigns and negative coverage from the mainstream media, still garnered a +25 rating. Jill Biden also had a positive approval rating.

Recapping the data, CNN data analyst Harry Enten noted, “Melania Trump breaking records in the way that you don't want to break records—historically awful. The American people really don't care for her.”

The Trump administration went all in on promoting her documentary, “Melania,” and the president and members of his Cabinet even attended a premiere for the film at the Kennedy Center. Trump also pushed MAGA supporters to back the movie, and Trump’s allies at Fox News also shilled for the film.

Amazon, headed by pro-Trump billionaire Jeff Bezos, paid $40 million for rights to the film and reportedly spent an additional $35 million to promote it.

The movie currently has a putrid 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Shallow, sycophantic and absent a single unguarded moment, ‘Melania’ is a near-two-hour infomercial disguised as a documentary,” movie reviewer Peter Travers wrote.

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Melania’s recent activities may explain her poor standing with the public.

In recent weeks, she came under fire from teachers after she walked alongside a robot at the White House, touting the use of artificial intelligence in education.

“This is exactly what Big Tech wants to create: a sense of a society that is being led by and taught by robots, displacing every bit of all of who we are, starting with education,” American Federation of Teacher President Randi Weingarten said.

Melania Trump walks beside a robot at the White House on March 25.

Melania also recently chaired a United Nations session on children in conflict—despite the fact that her husband’s war in Iran killed at least 168 children. There is also the matter of children who have been traumatized by Trump’s anti-immigrant campaign and his attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

Melania’s poor ratings echo her first term as first lady, when she left the White House in January 2021 with low favorability ratings.

Historically, unpopular presidents have been able to rely on public support for first ladies, even while dealing with political headwinds of their own. But Trump has had no such luck—his wife is disliked just as much as he is.