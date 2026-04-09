Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is all in on invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office and may also be signaling interest in aligning herself with Vice President JD Vance—or at least his crypto money backers.

“Why was this the final straw for you?” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Greene, referring to Trump's threats to end Iran’s millennia-old civilization.

“Because it's absolute madness,” Greene replied. “How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again?”

But Greene was not done, calling the GOP’s defense of Trump’s unhinged rhetoric against Iran “insanity.”

“That is not what I would call proper—or even decent—negotiations,” she said, before pivoting to buttering-up Vance, crediting him with the so-called ceasefire. “JD Vance did not go to his social media and threaten to murder every single man, woman, and child in Iran.”

Since announcing her departure from Congress, Greene has increased her criticism of Trump—first over the continued Epstein files coverup, and now for his role in destabilizing the Middle East. She appears to be trying to position herself above the MAGA fray, framing Trump’s recent actions as aberrations rather than extensions of the political brand she spent more than a decade embracing.

The Republican Party’s midterm prospects, already dimming when Greene left the House, are now virtually opaque, and she may be hoping to sidestep the blame when that comes—but she’ll still need big-money backers for whatever comes next.

Related | Anxious Republicans worry Trump's Iran mess has already cost them the midterms