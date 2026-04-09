Remember how, before her unceremonious firing, back when she was living her best life on your dime, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had a very special luxury plane that ferried her and her alleged sidepiece, Corey Lewandowski, all across the country, like a little love nest in the sky?

And remember how the ostensible reason Noem needed a $70 million extra-fancy jet was that it would somehow be used to deport detainees? But unless detainees were being deported to Noem’s hometown in South Dakota, it pretty much looked like Noem was just taking a very expensive ride home nearly every weekend.

Noem’s alleged sidepiece Corey Lewandowski

The administration could have returned the plane after Noem’s departure and saved some coin, a thing that sounds weird until you learn that the Department of Homeland Security was doing some sort of rent-to-own thing? Surely they must have, given how much Noem is now under the microscope for a grifty little handout of a nearly $1 billion contract to a Noem PAC donor, and Lewandowski is being investigated over his seeming fondness for pay-for-play contracts?

Lol, no. The administration is just gonna keep it. Well, to be specific, the White House is keeping it.

Even Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to cut the plane loose after Noem was cut loose, but the White House intervened and took the plane away. However, a DHS spokesperson explained that the deluxe bedroom in the sky would be “available to Cabinet members who need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility.”

Related | Kristi Noem’s fall from grace is far from over

Uh-huh. Pray tell, what Cabinet is Melania Trump the head of, and when does she need “secure command and control”? Because guess what? Melania gets to use the plane.

Did we mention that DHS still had to pay for the plane? Of course it did! You really think Melania or any other White House denizen was going to do so?

Did we mention it’s even fancier than Air Force Two, Vice President JD Vance’s ride? It is!

Did we mention that while DHS said it purchased the plane for $70 million, that’s a lie, and it’s actually $108 million? It did!

This administration simply cannot get enough of fancy planes. There’s Trump’s $400 million flying bribe palace that he got from Qatar, the one we’re paying somewhere between $400 million and $1 billion to fix up for Trump so he can take it with him when he leaves. There’s DHS somehow getting eight new fancy private jets, not counting Noem’s former ride. There’s FBI Director Kash Patel using his FBI plane as a free ride to catch his favorite sporting events and to ferry his fake country singer girlfriend and her pals around.

So, of course, why not give over $100 million in taxpayer dollars to make sure Trump’s wife can zip around to … whatever it is Melania does these days. Hang out with robots? Take up another fake job? Maybe it’s to make a quick getaway after her weird press conference where her "Not involved in human trafficking with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell" T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by her T-shirt.

x Melania Trump: The lies linking me with Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. I've never been friends with Epstein. I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) April 9, 2026 at 1:37 PM

Sure glad we’re paying to let the least popular first lady in history get around in style. Definitely the highest and noblest use of public money, for sure.