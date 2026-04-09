The Trump administration has announced it is shuttering 57 of the 77 research facilities tied to the U.S. Forest Service.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the cuts on April 3, which followed a decision to move the Forest Service’s headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins laughs with President Donald Trump during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 16.

So what’s really behind these drastic moves? On one hand, the administration has claimed relocating the headquarters to Utah will bring employees closer to the great outdoors and the heart of their work.

“Moving the Forest Service closer to the forests we manage is an essential action that will improve our core mission of managing our forests while saving taxpayer dollars and boosting employee recruitment,” Rollins said in a March 31 press release.

Officials also defended the cuts to research facilities, arguing that their work would now be more focused.

SF Gate reported that Forest Service representatives claim the decision is an effort to “unify research priorities, accelerate the application of science to management decisions, and reduce administrative duplication.”

But critics say the decision to move the agency headquarters 2,000 miles is an attempt to deliberately weaken the Forest Service by forcing longtime employees to quit instead of upend their lives.

“This is nothing more than intentionally trying to create chaos,” Tracy Stone-Manning, the former director of the Bureau of Land Management, told SF Gate.

The administration pulled a similar headquarters move on the BLM during Trump’s first term, which Stone-Manning said “crippled the agency.”

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“Hundreds of people walked out instead of being forced to relocate. And with that is a loss of a deep, deep understanding how things are supposed to work, and a deep understanding of how best to manage our public lands.”

This isn’t the first attack on the Forest Service. At the start of Trump’s second term, he authorized Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash the division’s workforce.

According to an inspector general’s report, the agency lost 5,860 of its 35,550 employees during the first half of 2025. And part of this restructuring plan includes, eventually, transitioning to what officials call a “state-based model.”

As for the 57 research facilities that are being shuttered, they were mostly stationed at universities and conducted work related to how climate change, droughts, and wildfires impacted the forests, according to The New York Times.

They also investigated endangered plant and animal species, logging techniques, and how forests grow back following large-scale wildfires.

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But “woke” buzzwords like climate change have become a point of contention for the Trump administration. Even Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin, who was once a climate change believer, has wielded it as a weapon to slash agencies under his command.

Now, it seems, the U.S. Forest Service will suffer a similar fate. Unfortunately, the organization managing 154 national forests and 193 million acres of forest and grassland is facing more consolidation.

The Trump administration’s slash-and-burn approach is disregarding potentially destructive weather patterns.

With nervous chatter about a possible “Super El Niño”—as opposed to the already abysmal regular El Niño—warming the oceans, the possibility of flooding, droughts, and wildfires are more terrifying than ever.

Despite these growing risks, the government agencies normally tasked with researching how to handle these situations and to actually handle them are suffering.