Trending Stories

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Thousands of abortion-rights activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

'Communists and baby killers': Iowa man arrested for assaulting abortion rights protester

by Aysha Qamar Daily Kos Staff
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: The presidential seal hangs above the door to the White House West Wing shortly after special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to the Justice Department March 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. According to early reports, Mueller did not recommend any additional indictments. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jan. 6 investigation reportedly stretching the Department of Justice to its limits

by Mark Sumner Daily Kos Staff
Immigration rights advocates stand at the US-Mexico border wall during a protest against Title 42 in San Ysidro, California, on May 23, 2022. - A health rule imposed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that has blocked most asylum seekers at the US border with Mexico must stay in place, a judge ruled Friday. Title 42, the colloquial name for an order that can effectively prevent anyone without a visa from entering the United States, even to claim asylum, was due to expire on Monday. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Advocates worry Republicans may derail reconciliation process with anti-immigrant amendments

by Gabe Ortiz Daily Kos Staff
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 05: A Chick-fil-A employee assists a customer in a drive-thru line on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. According to an annual survey produced by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America's favorite restaurant for the eighth straight year in a row. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

‘We are looking for volunteers’: Local Chick-fil-A looks for volunteers instead of hiring people

by Aysha Qamar Daily Kos Staff
Ukraine Update: All eyes on Kherson as Ukraine tightens the noose

by kos Daily Kos Staff
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake peppering speeches with echoes of Trump’s election fraud claims

by Rebekah Sager Daily Kos Staff
A sign displays gas prices at a gas station in Falls Church, Virginia, July 19, 2022. - US gasoline prices have fallen from historic highs earlier in the summer, a retreat highlighted by a politically beset White House as a sign of moderating inflation. President Joe Biden took to Twitter to point out that prices at the pump have fallen for more than a month, saving the average driver about $25 a month. Gasoline prices are now at a national average of $4.495 per gallon, down 10 percent from a month ago but up 42 percent from the year-ago level, according to the American Automobile Association. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Claims that a significant part of inflation is corporate greed confirmed by record oil profits

by Mark Sumner Daily Kos Staff
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism, leadership training, and a chance to participate in networking events with political leaders. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Republicans turned out for military-themed photo-op just before voting down veterans care bill

by Laura Clawson Daily Kos Staff
WESLACO, TEXAS - JUNE 30: Former President Donald Trump addresses former acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf at a border security briefing on June 30, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

There are now missing Jan. 6 texts from the Department of Homeland Security

by Brandi Buchman Daily Kos Staff
Gulf South environmental activists and groups call on FERC to put a stop to harmful LNG export terminals decimating the region.

U.S. turns its back on climate as it becomes leading LNG exporter in the world

by April Siese Daily Kos Staff
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks during an event to mark the first anniversary of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the Department of Justice Robert F. Kennedy Building on May 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Noting that 10 Black people were murdered as they shopped for groceries in a racist massacre on May 14th in Buffalo, New York. The Biden Administration officials announced a series of policy initiatives to help deter and confront hate crimes and other bias-related incidents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For DOJ to complete investigation into Jan. 6, it needs to destroy Trump's privilege claims

by Mark Sumner Daily Kos Staff
Bye, Felicia! Entire North Carolina police force quits after town hires Black city manager

by Rebekah Sager, Daily Kos Staff
YIKES! Makeup-free Trump. Navarro: "Tell me again about how Joe Biden is too old to run?"

by DannyB, Community
We're champing at the bit for Garland to tells us what he's doing but Frank Figliuzzi has a message

by HalBrown, Community
Whaaa. Unfair. The D's are playing by Republican rules. Moscow Mitch and the GQP are not happy.

by commander ogg, Community
At the heart of that 'Fake Electors' Plot -- may be Someone, No one had on their 1/6 Bingo Card

by jamess, Community
Because these things are exactly the same, Collins says budget deal may doom same-sex marriage law

by Dartagnan, Community
War in Ukraine and the Germans

by ArturFriedenreich, Community
About those 10,000 National Guard troops Trump ordered deployed…

by outsidethelines, Community
Just take a minute

by ultrageek, Community
What made you sign up at Daily Kos?

by elfling, Daily Kos Staff
Christian supremacist Alito takes his crusade to Rome to sneer at the world

by TheCriticalMind, Community
Alito's first public speech since overturning Roe v. Wade makes clear that he's just getting started

by Laura Clawson, Daily Kos Staff
WaPo: Text messages for top Department of Homeland Security officials are also missing

by Charles Jay, Community
The Reagan Revolution Changed America's Values to "Greed Is Good" - Can We Take Them Back?

by thomhartmann, Community
Trump Again Tries To Claim "Absolute Immunity" From January 6th Lawsuits In DC Circuit Court Appeal

by PvtJarHead, Community
PWB Peeps: Hot Time In The City

by The Marti, Community
Good News Roundup for Friday, July 29, 2022: Justice without Fear or Favor

by chloris creator, Community
California-based OB-GYN plans to take abortion care off the land and out to sea in the Gulf

by Rebekah Sager, Daily Kos Staff
Kagro in the Morning podcast (AUDIO): Friday, July 29, 2022

by Scott Anderson Community
Fox News, Tucker Carlson STFU

TALK ABOUT SICK: Tucker Carlson Makes Profane Homophobic Jokes About People Suffering from Monkeypox

by News Corpse Community
Manchin-McConnell

Trickery, Deceit, and Victory?

by ReasonaBill Community
220728-veteran-pact-sj-341p-a879f5

Republicans who claim to be the patriotic party announce war on veterans

by Dem Community
California secessionists don't need Russian help but got it in 2018 from a Florida Man

Eo-9Za1VQAA2CIy1?1659119190
by annieli Community
As gas prices drop, the GOP's hopes for a midterm wipeout may begin to fizzle

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 30: MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 30: US President Joe Biden smiles while taking a question from the media during his press conference at the NATO Summit on June 30, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. During the summit in Madrid, on June 30 NATO leaders will make the historic decision whether to increase the number of high-readiness troops above 300,000 to face the Russian threat. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
by Aldous J Pennyfarthing Community
YIKES! Makeup-free Trump. Navarro: "Tell me again about how Joe Biden is too old to run?"

Trumpwithoutmakeup
by DannyB Community
Larry Summers’ inflation & employment statement proves we have an evil economic system.

LarrySummersinflationemploymentstatementproveswehaveadefectiveevileconomicsystem.
by Egberto Willies Community
Associate Justice Samuel Alito participates in the swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secreaty Mark Esper in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2019. - The Senate Tuesday voted overwhelmingly 90 to 8 to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Mark Esper, giving the Pentagon its first permanent chief since James Mattis stepped down in January. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Alito's first public speech since overturning Roe v. Wade makes clear that he's just getting started

by Laura Clawson Daily Kos Staff
GettyImages-1228234126

Wisconsin Democrats unify behind Mandela Barnes in the battle to oust Ron Johnson

by David Nir Daily Kos Staff
NEW YORK - MAY 09: Atmosphere during Michael Kors & Level Solar Team Up With Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project To Develop NYC's First Solar-Powered Community Garden on May 9, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for New York Restoration Project)

Biden administration's new solar initiatives finally make renewables more widely accessible

by April Siese Daily Kos Staff
Bye, Felicia! Entire North Carolina police force quits after town hires Black city manager

Border agents really claimed on an official form that a toddler said he came to U.S. to seek work

Anti-abortion extremists are trying to fool you about the effects of the laws they passed

Daily Kos Liberation League

The Daily Kos Liberation League features highly recommended posts about racial justice, gender equality, LGBTQ and disability rights.

Former Minneapolis Police Officers J. Alexander Kueng (R) and Tou Thao (L) arrive with and attorney Thomas Plunkett (C) at the US District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 11, 2022, for the pre-trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd's death.

Sentences handed down for two ex-officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights

by Lauren Sue Daily Kos Staff
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 05: A mother bonds with her child during a Lunar New Year Festival at the Chinese Community Center on February 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Community residents around Houston gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Maternal and infant mortality is highest in states that are banning abortion

by Laura Clawson Daily Kos Staff
Cop who escalated racial profiling incident caught on camera using N-word at Cincinnati school

National survey findings reveal most voters 'simply do not trust' U.S. border agents

Man transferred by ICE from New York to Mississippi without any prior notice 'feeling very defeated'

Indiana’s attorney general investigating doctor who provided an abortion to 10-year-old rape victim

Daily Kos Elections

GettyImages-1228234126

Wisconsin Democrats unify behind Mandela Barnes in the battle to oust Ron Johnson

by David Nir Daily Kos Staff
Daily Kos Elections Live Digest banner (orange background)

Daily Kos Elections Live Digest: 7/29

by Daily Kos Elections Daily Kos Staff
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 17: Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institutes of Health. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden-Pool/Getty Images)

Morning Digest: Senate GOP tests waters in Washington, but Tuesday's primary will tell us much more

by Daily Kos Elections Daily Kos Staff
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes talks with supporter Annie Woodward after announcing that he will be running for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee...MJS-barnes21p2

Highlights from The Downballot: An August primary preview with Jeff Singer

by Dorothy He Daily Kos Staff
The Downballot: My Big Fat August Primary Preview, with Jeff Singer (transcript)

Daily Kos Elections Live Digest: 7/28

Morning Digest: Why an attack ad is sometimes just an attack ad

Democrats spend big to blast GOP front-runner for Michigan governor, but it's not typical meddling

Daily Kos is proud to feature the work of Prism, a BIPOC-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit news outlet that centers the people, places, and issues currently underreported by national media.
GettyImages-12409546991

How promise programs offer a path to college affordability and aim to reshape communities

by Prism Guest Writer Prism
ScreenShot2022-07-26at9.41.42AM

U.S. military activity in Hawai’i harms the environment and erodes Native sovereignty

by Prism Guest Writer Prism
Supreme Court ruling could mean less equitable school systems

Two opposing court rulings have put deportation guidelines back in limbo

California becomes first state to implement Universal Meal Program for all children

Privacy concerns go beyond period tracking apps in a ‘reproductive police state’

greenprayingmantis20201008tenafly

Hey, Kids, Let's Put On a Recession!

by mww01833 Community
A vehicle is submerged in floodwaters in Youngsville, La., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday that at least 7,000 people had been rescued so far. He declared a state of emergency Saturday, calling the floods “unprecedented” and “historic.” (Scott Clause/The Layfayette Advertiser via AP)

The Inflation Reduction Act can "almost instantly reset" US role in reducing Climate Change

by Lefty Coaster Community
Member of the Proud Boys recites the Pledge of Allegiance at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon.

Morning Briefing: ‘Clear Divide’ Between U.S. and Allied Counties in ‘Far-Right Violent Extremism’

by radicalreports Community
Val Demings

Marco Rubio blocked benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in a war zone

by annieli Community
PWB Peeps: Hot Time In The City

Through the power of declaration, fascists change the relationship between words and reality

Ukraine blames Russian mercenaries for explosion at penal colony which killed 53 Ukrainian POWs

Congressman Josh Harder Announces New Effort to Stop Delta Tunnel Project

BABYNTSI, UKRAINE - JULY 02: People kneel as the funeral procession for Anatolii Potaichuk passes by on July 2, 2022 in Babyntsi, Ukraine. Ukrainian soldier Anatolii Potaichuk, 40, was killed in Kharkiv region. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Ukraine blames Russian mercenaries for explosion at penal colony which killed 53 Ukrainian POWs

by Charles Jay Community
KJ_Delta_Aerials_1923_03_08_19

Congressman Josh Harder Announces New Effort to Stop Delta Tunnel Project

by Dan Bacher Community
ScreenShot2022-07-29at11.36.36AM

Christian supremacist Alito takes his crusade to Rome to sneer at the world

by TheCriticalMind Community
Screenshot2022-07-29at8.54.10AM

We're champing at the bit for Garland to tells us what he's doing but Frank Figliuzzi has a message

by HalBrown Community
Twitter

Sarah Godlewski Drops Out, Wisconsin Prepares for the Cage Fight (A Senate Swing State Canvass)

by snowbored Community
IMG_0219

Kos Diabetes Group: Is Your Diabetes Being Treated Aggressively Enough?

by lynnekz Community
About those 10,000 National Guard troops Trump ordered deployed…

by outsidethelines Community
AbdulsStory

Young People's Pavilion: Empowerment and Acceptance of Learning Differences

by The Book Bear Community
Podcast_Art

West Coast Cookbook & Speakeasy Daily Special, Blue Moon Spirits Fridays

by justiceputnam Community
Ukrainian forces fire an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at an undisclosed location in Ukraine [File: Reuters]

Ukraine has only a fifth to a fourth of HIMARS it needs. Why aren't they getting them yesterday?

by Thomas Hailey Kloecker Community
Musings for Friday - The GOP = Your Worst Experience With an HOA

New Day Cafe: Korean Cuisine with Maangchi

Air Force Museum: North American B-25B Mitchell (photo diary)

The Reagan Revolution Changed America's Values to "Greed Is Good" - Can We Take Them Back?

Fossil Fueled Anti-ESG Campaign Gets Real As GOP Abandons 'Free Market' Pretense

by ClimateDenierRoundup Community
Indiana Republican Legislative Supermajority Has A Deliciously LIBERAL Treatment For Inflation!

What would you do?

More police isn't the answer. So why does Biden want to invest $38 billion in them?

Daily Bucket: Friday Sequence, What story does this young bird have to tell?

Kagro in the Morning is LIVE at 9 AM ET!

365 Days of Climate Awareness 350 – AR6 Vol. 3, Chap. 6: Energy

What are you reading? July 29, 2022

Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Democratic legislative initiatives and wins put Republicans on defensive

Majority Savers: Let's Support Sanford Bishop for Georgia-2!

Good News Roundup for Friday, July 29, 2022: Justice without Fear or Favor

Morning Open Thread ❧ Friday "The Last Romantic" and music of John Mayer

DK GreenRoots

History for Kossacks

The Democratic Wing of the Democratic Party

MOT - Morning Open Thread

A vehicle is submerged in floodwaters in Youngsville, La., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday that at least 7,000 people had been rescued so far. He declared a state of emergency Saturday, calling the floods “unprecedented” and “historic.” (Scott Clause/The Layfayette Advertiser via AP)

DK GreenRoots

The Inflation Reduction Act can "almost instantly reset" US role in reducing Climate Change

by Lefty Coaster Community
P1280347

History for Kossacks

Air Force Museum: North American B-25B Mitchell (photo diary)

by Ojibwa Community
jd-vance-violent-marriages-abuse-twitter-backlash

The Democratic Wing of the Democratic Party

OH-Sen: Just So We're Clear, J.D. Vance (R) Is FOR Abusive Marriages But AGAINST Same Sex Marriages

by poopdogcomedy Community
Purple sun, by unknown Renaissance artist, Wikimedia Commons, resized, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Purple_sun.png

MOT - Morning Open Thread

Morning Open Thread ❧ Friday "The Last Romantic" and music of John Mayer

by P Carey Community
A Student Loan Relief Proposal

by Frank Cocozzelli Community
no-bullying-strikethrough-sign5568227515727513574

Online School Bullying: Moving Toward Solutions

by The Book Bear Community
This picture taken on April 24, 2020 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva next to their headquarters, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Update on Covid Status: W.H.O. Meeting of 7/26/22

by Ashwa Girl Community
Closeup portrait of angry young woman, blowing steam coming out of ears isolated gray background. Negative human emotions facial expression feelings

My struggle to let Hulu know how I feel.

by StellaRay Community
Sign the petition: Expel members of Congress who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign the petition: Don't let the Jan. 6 Committee's work go to waste. DOJ must investigate and prosecute Donald Trump

Sign the petition: Big Oil rakes historic profits while gas prices surge. Pass a windfall profits tax.

Sign the petition: Demand that Fox News stop promoting 'white replacement theory'

Sign the petition to Congress: Ban assault rifles

From Markos' Desk

295750798_370766158569802_3154841695884098510_n

Ukraine Update: All eyes on Kherson as Ukraine tightens the noose

by kos Daily Kos Staff
295963805_370772655235819_8677294151837130806_n

Ukraine Update: Ukraine advances around Izyum and Kherson, Russia launches new Donbas offensive

by kos Daily Kos Staff
295650963_370771378569280_2628564308167405554_n

Ukraine Update: Russia is seemingly recalibrating around Izyum; Kherson's bridges are falling down

by kos Daily Kos Staff
295657036_370771681902583_4924834678644118077_n

Ukraine Update: The Tankies don't have a monopoly on idiotic war takes

by kos Daily Kos Staff
Ukraine Update: To protect its southern 'land bridge,' Russia might have to give up on Izyum

Ukraine Update: LOL no, Russia isn't attacking Odesa. They're already out of steam in the Donbas

Ukraine update: Ukraine's upcoming strategy is starting to take shape, look to the southeast

Ukraine update: Another former Soviet Republic working with the European Union, at Russia's expense

Daily Kos Comics

