Don't be fooled by framing; Shell's profits are still outrageous at more than $30 billion this year

News of Shell’s profits and stock buybacks comes shortly after President Biden signaled to oil companies that he wanted them to do the exact opposite of what they’ve continued to do in pursuit of profits. “You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging,” Biden said during a White House speech last Wednesday:

“You should use those record-breaking profits to increase production and refining. Invest in America for the American people. Bring down the price you charge at the pump to reflect what you pay for the product. You still make a significant profit. Your shareholders will still do very well. And the American people will catch the break they deserve and get a fair price at the pump as well.”

Watchdog group Accountable.US believes “the oil industry have been waging war on American consumers this year” but wasn’t exactly shocked by this latest quarter’s profits. “It is no surprise that their continued price gouging results in ridiculous profit margins,” Accountable.US Director of Energy and Environment Jordan Schreiber said. “Shell’s bad-faith rhetoric is exposed when instead of providing badly needed price relief, they opted to spend over $9 billion to enrich their wealthy shareholders.”

