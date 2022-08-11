Texas man indicted on hate crimes, aggravated assault in connection to Dallas salon shooting

“The shootings were allegedly motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans – thus classified under Texas law as a hate crime,” the District Attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday. A grand jury found Smith’s prejudice probable cause to indict him on hate crimes in connection to the incident.

According to a police affidavit, shortly after the shooting, his girlfriend told authorities that Smith, who is Black, had delusional fears of Asian Americans, the Associated Press reported. His fear allegedly comes from being involved in a car crash two years ago with a man of Asian descent. She said he had been admitted to several mental health facilities because of the delusions.

Whenever he was around Asian Americans, Smith “begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him,” his girlfriend told police. She added that he was even fired for “verbally attacking” his boss, who was of Asian descent.

Smith reportedly has been in custody since his arrest in May. He is being held at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in Dallas with bonds totaling $700,000.

The news of Smith’s indictment follows several attacks targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) individuals across the nation. Studies have not only found that violence has increased by 339% in 2021 compared to the previous year, but that Asian Americans are changing their daily routines out of fear of violence.

