Washington Post: Mar-a-Lago search was about 'classified documents relating to nuclear weapons'

This image was chosen for no particular reason ...

Since the search by FBI agents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, Trump, the Republican Party, and its media allies—when not viciously demonizing the Department of Justice and the FBI—have insisted that it was a political fishing expedition, and there was nothing to be found beyond mementoes of Trump’s years in the White House. Darn near the makings of a future scrapbook. And besides, even if there was something incriminating, it was planted!

But on Thursday night, just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department was seeking to have the search warrant unsealed, The Washington Post is reporting that:

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, according to people familiar with the investigation.

One can only assume that Republicans are currently, frantically, trying to come up with a way to spin this story.

And this story probably also explains the need for the “it was planted” claims that Trump and his allies started peddling on Tuesday.