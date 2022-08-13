The complete guide to every excuse Republicans have made for Trump's theft of classified documents

Monday

Excuse: Everyone is corrupt except Trump—says Trump himself.

x BREAKING: Trump confirms, the FBI has raided Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/U5K5Kjqy3b — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 8, 2022

In fairness, if anyone can recognize vintage caudillo behavior, it would be Donald Trump.

Excuse: This warrant and raid business was uncalled for. Trump would have turned over everything had the government simply asked politely.

x ...The question is why a subpoena would not suffice, particularly when the subject is not present at the location. Instead, a raid was ordered to scope up boxes of potential sensitive documents that were not reviewable at the scene. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 9, 2022

Oh, wait, they did subpoena him? Nevermind!

Tuesday

Excuse: The FBI put it there!

x Trump attorney Christina Bobb suggests that the FBI may have planted evidence in Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/bgJWlF2F8W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2022

Trump watched the raid of one golf course on closed-circuit television from his other golf course, so of course he’ll be releasing the tapes of all this planted evidence (“P. Tapes” for short) immediately.

Wednesday

Excuse: This is all the fault of the Deep State FBI, headed up by ultra-liberal Christopher Wray.

x The FBI has a long history of corruption that’s only grown over time - but these recent actions are the straw that broke the camel’s back.



It’s time for Congress to bring the swamp to heel. pic.twitter.com/IR83QaAdP5 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) August 10, 2022

Reminder: Christopher Wray is a member of the Federalist Society and was appointed to his post by Donald Trump.

Thursday

Excuse: #Whatabout Obama? Obama did it, too. He did it worse, in fact. Also, he’s a secret Muslim.

So true. As the National Archives explained, they maintain Obama’s classified materials “in a NARA facility in the Washington, DC, area” and noted that Obama “has no control over where and how NARA stores the Presidential records of his Administration.” You can think of this facility as Obama’s version of Mar-a-Lago, albeit with a vibe that’s a bit more Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Excuse: LOL, like, the only thing that would justify this would be, I dunno, nuclear secrets.

x "Short of the nuclear codes being written on these documents," said @DanaPerino earlier today, "I really don't understand how a document could warrant this kind of warrant." https://t.co/EfNt3UoxMl — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 12, 2022

Narrator: It was nuclear secrets.

Excuse: They didn’t raid Trump quickly enough!

x So now they're saying Trump may have had our nation's most sensitive nuclear secrets - but they waited a year and half to go get them?



What's next - that he's hiding nuclear missiles under his bed? — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 12, 2022

Warrant was issued on a Friday, the seizure took place Monday. Everyone knows that most unlawful sharing of nuclear secrets happens on the weekend.

Excuse: Trump declassified all of this stuff with the power of his OWN MIND.

x Bold new legal frontiers being explored — declassification by the power of pure thought https://t.co/U63lbr86wR pic.twitter.com/bpySDECfKO — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) August 12, 2022

Just call him President Kreskin.

Friday

Excuse: Maybe it was aliens.

x Rep. Stewart: "Look at the premise of most of your questions. Was it nuclear? Was it, hey heck, maybe it was aliens." pic.twitter.com/PvdhfEynHQ — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 12, 2022

Maybe it was aliens.

Excuse: But her emails!

x Mullin: Where’s this same media frenzy when there was 33,000 classified emails on a server in a bathroom with Hillary Clinton? pic.twitter.com/yzMTVbYqSj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2022

Damn, where was that frenzy?

Excuse: Oh, please, all you need is a smartphone to find the same nuclear secrets Trump took.

x Turner: There are a number of things that are classified that fall under the umbrella of nuclear weapons but that are not necessarily things that are truly classified. Many of them you can find on your own phone pic.twitter.com/N950GqWhJ4 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2022

Even, like, an iPhone 6 will do!

Excuse: Trump only took a tiny bit of super-duper-classified stuff, and don’t worry about all the other documents.

x Bret Baier says there was "only one box, one box, one set of documents that’s listed various classified/TS/SCI," and while that's the "high stuff" it's "not like they have voluminous boxes of this most classified material."



He then goes on about Carter Page and the dossier. pic.twitter.com/fyZdv8w0i7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 12, 2022

A standard bankers box holds some 2,500 pages, or around 1.2 million words. It’s a well-known fact that even the smallest nuclear secret needs at least 1.3 million words to describe it.

Excuse: They’re only investigating Trump because he might run for president again.

x Trump’s attorney says she has advised him that if he just says he won’t run for president, all these investigations and charges will go away and be dropped. pic.twitter.com/NIZY0EeP3t — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2022

This is definitely how it works. And if Trump follows this advice but changes his mind and does decide to run after all, that’s just tough noogies for the feds.

Excuse: Trump was just trying to prevent World War III. I think this was more or less the plot of Sneakers: Too many secrets!

x Peter Navarro says the documents Trump had should never have been classified in the first place, and Trump needed them to let the American people know what was in them so we can stay out of wars and get more jobs. pic.twitter.com/ZMRc7Eon9G — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2022

After all, Donald the Dove, Hillary the Hawk, right, MoDo?

Excuse: Trump installed an Autodeclassifierbot 3000™ at the threshold of the Oval Office.

x Statement from Trump Office: As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time… He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified.. pic.twitter.com/pnTjRnOqif — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2022

This is obviously why his attorneys signed a sworn statement telling the feds in June that all classified materials had been given back to the government—because there were none to return!

Excuse: Trump didn’t take those documents intentionally—the General Services Administration just stashed them in boxes that got moved to Mar-a-Lago when Trump exited D.C.

x A person very close to Donald Trump tells me it's indeed true what's being bandied about Twitter -- that the @USGSA, not Trump or anyone working for him in the White House, packed the boxes that the FBI took in Monday's raid. If that's true, it scrambles the omelet a bit. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 13, 2022

Guess these guys never heard that warning at the airport about accepting items from strangers.

Saturday

Excuse: This has happened to you: Your landlord gives you three months’ notice that you’ve got to move out, but you just don’t really believe them. Every week they keep telling you until, at long last, you finally realize they mean it, so of course your departure turns into a haphazard mess.

x “When it finally dawned on Donald Trump in the twilight of his presidency that he wouldn’t be living in the White House for another four years, he had a problem: he had barely packed and had to move out quickly.” https://t.co/V433ssXVAy — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 13, 2022

Also, in this case, you live in the White House and your landlord is the people of the United States of America. Very relatable!

What excuses will the coming week bring? Stay tuned! The bullshit never ends.

P.S. We miss any? Lets us know in comments!