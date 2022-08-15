News Roundup: Mar-a-Lago search part of 'criminal' probe; Giuliani 'target' of Georgia investigation

The crookedest administration in U.S. history, and by a wide margin.

As pro-treason Republicans shift from demanding to see the warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago (which didn't work out well for them), to demanding to see the affidavit the department presented to a judge detailing the evidence they had for believing materials relating to a federal crime would be found there, a new Justice Department filing opposing its public release notes that it would cause "irreparable damage" to an "ongoing criminal investigation."

"The fact that this investigation implicates highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect" that investigation, affirms the filing. So that's two bits of news that were previously only being reported using anonymous sources: Yes, there's an ongoing criminal probe. And yes—it relates to "highly classified materials."

In other news, Trump coup ally Rudy Giuliani has been told he's a "target" of the criminal investigation into the Trump camp's attempts to prod Georgia elections officials into changing vote totals in the state, Sen. Lindsey Graham loses in his latest attempt to avoid giving testimony in the same investigation, and a notorious Russian mercenary group gets their Ukrainian headquarters blasted into oblivion after they boastingly posted pictures of the building that included ... the building's street address, in big bold letters. A HIMARS response quickly followed.

Here's some of what you may have missed: