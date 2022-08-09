Probe urged into Abbott's order purportedly giving state officers increased authority over migrants

Bump Story
PUBLISHED TO
TAGS
- ACLUofTexas
- AmericanCivilLibertiesUnion
- Asylum
- AsylumSeekers
- Border
- DOJ
- GregAbbott
- Immigration
- JoeBiden
- JusticeDepartment
- Texas
- TexasDepartmentofPublicSafety
- USMexicoBorder
- DepartmentofHomelandSecurity
- texasdepartmentofcriminaljustice
- DepartmentofHomelandSecurityOfficeforCivilRightsandCivilLiberties
- DHSCRCL
- OperationLoneStar
Tag History
Tag History
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
- OperationLoneStar created by Gabe Ortiz at 08/09/2022 10:19 AM
Loading comments...
Comments are closed on this story.