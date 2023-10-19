Republican Rep. Mike Lawler went on “Fox & Friends” this morning to talk about how his majority party in the House can’t get its act together. Lawler has opposed Rep. Jim Jordan’s play for speaker of the House, and Fox News host Lawrence B. Jones asked, “What is it going to take for you guys to get your act together?”

Lawler explained the big problem here is that taking votes when you don’t have a consensus doesn’t work out well. It’s bad math. The Fox News hosts’ frustrations boiled over as they know this impasse is bad for business. Jones hectored Lawler that he needed to let things go. Lawler, unwilling to take the bait, responded, “You can yell at me about it, but with all due respect, if we don't get everybody in the room to hash out the path forward, it doesn't matter who the speaker is.”

His points seemed to deflate what was left of the right-wing propaganda hosts’ balloon. Jones, along with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, seemed resigned to the fact that Jordan's attempts to bully a consensus into the material plane was a failure. Earhardt even exited the interview by saying of Jordan, “It was a gamble, and he lost. All right. Thank you so much. Thanks, congressman.”

Why do vulnerable House Republicans keep voting for a sure-loser speaker candidate who opposes all their priorities and might just drown them at the ballot box? Beats us! But we just can't resist a delicious GOP disaster on this week's episode of "The Downballot." David Valadao voted to impeach Trump—and also supports Jim Jordan, known insurrectionist. Brian Fitzpatrick represents a heavily Ukrainian district—and also supports Jim Jordan, known Putinist. And there are many more like them. Make it make sense! Well, we shall try our best.

x Embedded Content

RELATED STORY: Our House Vulnerability Index shows you who the most at-risk House members are next year

Get out the vote in 2023, and help us defeat Donald Trump in 2024. Check out the Daily Kos GOTV Page to get plugged into all the effective volunteer opportunities available.