It’s not as if Donald Trump is ever constrained in his speech. Even the day after a judge in a New York courtroom ordered an end to attacks on members of the court staff, Trump stepped out to attack that judge in person and on social media.

Trump’s high-volume, scowling attacks on everyone he perceives as an enemy are so common, and so over the top, that calling down his supporters in a baseless attack on a law clerk, or bragging about how he fired his own chief of staff “like a dog,” or saying that police should simply shoot all shoplifters, or declaring that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should be executed barely warrants a blip in the media. Screaming tirades are just what Trump does, and whether they make sense or not, the news media doesn’t seem to care.

But the angry glares and snarling rants he directs toward the camera are far from the worst Trump has to offer. It’s on his own social media site and within the friendly confines of the most extreme right-wing media that Trump “relaxes.” That’s where he makes clear the beliefs behind the rants. In this case, it was on a site called The National Pulse where Trump followed his thoughts on immigration right past his past abhorrent claims and straight into a Nazi theme lifted from “Mein Kampf.”

Trump on The National Pulse

In a sit-down interview, Trump is invited to opine on a topic near to his heart, which has become the theme song of Republicans: horror over the idea that a nation of immigrants should accept more immigrants. Meidas Touch News has the video.

“Nobody has any idea where these people are coming from, and we know they come from prisons. We know they come from mental institutions and insane asylums. We know they’re terrorists. Nobody has ever seen anything like we’re witnessing right now. It is a very sad thing for our country. It’s poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump’s mention of “poisoning the blood” directly echoes Nazi propaganda about the “blood” of the Aryan nation. One of the party’s slogans was simply “blood and soil,” which is an expression supporting supposed racial purity (blood) and an expanded Nazi state (soil). It was also a slogan shouted by the more recent Nazi’s at a racist march in Charlottesville, Virginia .

As The Museum of Tolerance notes, Hitler's racial ideology came directly from what he called "the basic principle of the blood." Blood represented the body and the soul of individuals and races. And Hitler had something to say about how this blood was “poisoned” by contamination from other races. "All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning,” Hitler wrote in “Mein Kampf.”

To have Trump continuing to make claims that immigrants are diseased, mentally ill, and terrorists is horrifying. That he slips into using Nazi terminology to support his points is revealing.