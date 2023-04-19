Ohio GOP advances measure to make it harder for voters to pass abortion rights amendment

Raising the threshold for passage is not the only new hurdle Republicans are trying to impose. They also want to make it more difficult for progressive measures to get on the ballot in the first place.

Ohio's ballot initiative process is already stacked against liberals because, in order to qualify amendments for the ballot, organizers must collect a certain number of signatures in half of the state's 88 counties in addition to the statewide total, which is 10% of the last vote for governor. Since Democrats are largely concentrated in several large urban counties, the "bluest" half of counties includes those that Donald Trump won by margins of up to 70-28, a landslide far larger than his 53-45 statewide victory.

The GOP's new amendment would raise this requirement to include all 88 counties, the reddest of which voted 83-15 for Trump, and it would also eliminate the 10-day grace period for initiative proponents to gather additional signatures if the amount they submit by the initial deadline falls short. However, the signature-gathering changes wouldn't come into effect until 2024 (Republicans fear it would be illegal to retroactively apply it to ongoing efforts).

GOP efforts to restrict ballot initiatives to prevent voters from using them to pass progressive policies and democracy reforms is a nationwide phenomenon: As we recently detailed, Republicans in at least nine other states are working on similar measures.

Fortunately for progressives and gerrymandering foes, there's a good chance that Ohioans will oppose the GOP's amendment. Voters resoundingly rejected Republican proposals to require 60% supermajorities for future initiatives last year in Arkansas and South Dakota, which are much redder than Ohio. And while Ohio Republicans are counting on low summertime turnout, a similar gambit in Kansas backfired in 2022 when Republicans there placed an amendment that would curb abortion rights on the August primary ballot. Voter participation set records and the measure went down to a 59-41 defeat.

