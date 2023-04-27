Woman denied abortion rips Cruz and Cornyn: 'I nearly died on their watch'

Amanda Zurawski spoke at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday as one of the witnesses called by Democratic senators to give testimony on the fallout felt throughout the country after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. Zurawski is suing the state of Texas after being denied an abortion last year. Eighteen months into fertility treatments, Zurawski became pregnant, and 17 weeks later learned her fetus could not survive. But all doctors could do for her at that point was wait until she went into labor or became ill, or there was no more fetal cardiac activity.

She was forced to wait until her life was in danger before doctors could act, causing further complications that required surgery to remove scar tissue from her uterus and resulted in the loss of one of her fallopian tubes. Zurawski’s tragic ordeal is the direct result of the draconian, anti-science, anti-women laws pushed by people in her home state, like Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Zurawski directed her opening comments to those two men, who were conspicuously absent from the room while she spoke. “I wanted to address my senators, Cruz and Cornyn, neither of whom, regrettably, are in the room right now. I would like for them to know that what happened to me… it’s a direct result of the policies that they support. I nearly died on their watch.” She remarked that while a lot of time has been spent “talking about the mental trauma and the negative harmful effects on a person's psychological well-being after they have an abortion,” that same compassion and interest has not been afforded her, nor consideration for “the trauma and the PTSD and the depression that I have dealt with in the eight months since this happened to me,” adding that her experience has been “paralyzing.”

When Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was decided and effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, Cruz called it "nothing short of a massive victory for life," and Cornyn said, "This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives.” It’s important to note that for men like Cornyn and Cruz, “innocence” ends the moment you are on the books.

Zurawski said she came to Washington to tell her Texas representatives that “I nearly died on their watch,” and also to show that “what happened to me. I think most people in this room would agree was horrific, but it's a direct result of the policies that they support.”

