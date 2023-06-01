Special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s possible interference with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election has been hard at work. The New York Times is now reporting that Smith’s team is hunting down leads on the dubious nature of the firing of Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the US Department of Homeland Security.

Krebs was fired days after he released a statement asserting that “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.… There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” According to the Times, Smith’s team has subpoenaed and spoken with many of the White House aides who may have been involved in, or a witness to, the shenanigans surrounding Krebs’ departure.

Krebs, like many other officials before him, stood up to Trump’s bullying attempts to cast doubt on and overturn the election, and Trump repaid him by firing him and attacking his aptitude for his job. Krebs has reportedly already spoken with Smith’s investigators.

A month after being unceremoniously fired, Krebs spoke in front of Sen. Ron Johnson’s circus tribunal investigating supposed election irregularities. Krebs showed himself to be a courageous defender of our democracy and the integrity of our election system—anathema to proponents of the Big Lie.

Krebs’ testimony added to the cacophony of voices showing that Big Liars like Johnson, Trump, and others’ inability to present even a shred of evidence of election fraud was the actual fraud being perpetuated on the American people.

Krebs would subsequently testify in front of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. According to The Washington Post, Krebs detailed the murky atmosphere of paranoia in the Trump administration. He also told the committee that Trump was “unhappy” with his department’s assessment of the security of mail-in voting.

Twice popular-vote-loser Trump is not only facing a thorough investigation, but he’s also facing off against people who weren’t afraid to stand up to his bullying in the first place.

