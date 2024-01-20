James Pindell/The Boston Globe:

The incredible, shrinking New Hampshire primary No other state in the country will likely have such a consequential presidential primary this year. So are candidates criss-crossing the state in a flurry of last-minute activity? Oddly, no. This 2024 New Hampshire primary is quite literally small in every metric. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign announced on Wednesday that it is effectively ceding the state, leaving only two candidates actively running in the GOP primary, versus the typical six or seven. Barnstorming schedules with four or five stops along the way have been replaced with a casual pace. For example, one rally a day and one photo-op along with some national media interviews has been a typical itinerary for former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Trump has developed a routine of appearing in New York court during the day before flying to New Hampshire to hold a rally.

One reason for that is because the primary is effectively over.

The Boston Globe:

New Hampshire Republican primary tracking poll results The Boston Globe is tracking the final days of the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary campaign. Each morning at 5 a.m., new polling data from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and NBC10 Boston will be released on this page. One of the more interesting tracking poll finding, wherein Trump maintains a 16 point lead. Much of the Haley vote is an anti-Trump vote.

It’s pretty clear that whatever interest in Nikki Haley that New Hampshire voters have, it’s not about her. I suspect that’s true elsewhere as well.

POLITICO Magazine has some political consultant-on-political consultant verbal violence:

The DeSantis Team Ran the Worst Campaign in History Curt Anderson is a veteran of the Reagan White House, former political director of the RNC and a founder of OnMessageInc, a Republican advertising and polling firm. Alex Castellanos is a Republican strategist, a founder of Purple Strategies and a veteran of four presidential campaigns. Talent. Certainly, most staffers and consultants who worked for DeSantis are earnest, well-intentioned people who served him to the best of their abilities. But we might as well be honest: The celebrity consultant known as Jeff Roe loses virtually every race he touches and, according to his own boasts, makes mad money in the process. His string of losses in Senate races over the past few years distinguishes him: Adam Laxalt (Nevada), Carla Sands (Pennsylvania), Dave McCormick (Pennsylvania), Jim Lamon (Arizona), Josh Mandel (Ohio) and Martha McSally (Arizona, twice). Some consultants believe the next best thing to winning elections is to make money losing them. So, if losing while hemorrhaging money is your vision, Roe is your man. (Editor’s note: Roe is the founder of Axiom Strategies. Rob Phillips, president of Axiom Strategies, had this to say in response: “On Message spends more time parading as experts on Sunday shows than on winning campaigns. Axiom Strategies had more victories in the last six months than On Message has had in the last six years. No one’s taking seriously the musings of a Bob Dole Democrat or the brains behind Bobby Jindal’s failed presidential campaign.”) Remarkably, some close to DeSantis allege Roe was hired to “take the consultant off the field” and keep him from helping Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin or another DeSantis competitor. If this is true, DeSantis should have paid Roe to work for Nikki Haley.

When you lose ...

Greg Sargent/The New Republic:

Trump’s Angry Rant About His Legal Mess Reveals an Ugly MAGA Truth His immunity defense isn’t merely a legal argument. He’s priming his base to back wanton lawbreaking if he wins back the White House. This might sound like bluster or desperation. But make no mistake: Trump is making a genuine declaration here about his intentions for a second term. He wants his voters to hear him loud and clear. To grasp the full force of this, consider some of Trump’s more concrete threats. Trump has reportedly told friends and allies that he wants the Justice Department to investigate a range of former Trump advisers turned critics. Again and again, Trump has publicly vowed to prosecute Joe Biden and his family based on a series of invented crimes. In this spirit, Trump has explicitly told his voters, “I am your retribution.” Trump has baselessly declared that Biden’s Justice Department is prosecuting conservatives. In all kinds of ways, Trump has positioned his own prosecution as an act of heroic martyrdom on behalf of his supposedly persecuted supporters.

Michelle Goldberg/The New York Times:

Trump Just Keeps Doing Appalling Things, and the Ranks of the Disengaged Are Growing Obviously, as a journalist, I have a vested interest in people caring about the news, but what really scares me is less the decline of profits in my industry than growing numbness and despair in the face of possible political calamity. I keep thinking of the early 1970s, another period when broad-based, idealistic social movements had recently fragmented, with some turning toward a militant sectarianism while others withdrew from politics, seeking self-realization in lifestyle experimentation. “Having no hope of improving their lives in any of the ways that matter, people have convinced themselves that what matters is psychic self-improvement: getting in touch with their feelings, eating health food, taking lessons in ballet or belly-dancing, immersing themselves in the wisdom of the East, jogging, learning how to ‘relate,’ overcoming the ‘fear of pleasure,’” wrote Christopher Lasch in his 1979 book, “The Culture of Narcissism.” It wouldn’t be surprising if people react to another Trump presidency in a similar fashion. (Already both psychedelics and polyamory are back in a big way.) The reboot of the Trump show would be a lot darker than the original. People who value their equanimity might decide it’s not worth watching.

Of course, the flip side of disengagement is that Donald Trump is boring and that does not help him recruit voters. Liberals live to have angst about their own side but special elections argue the thesis presented here just isn’t true.

CBS News:

Trump's closing argument to New Hampshire voters pushes misinformation suggesting Democrats would "infiltrate" GOP primary Manchester, New Hampshire — Former President Donald Trump's closing message to New Hampshire voters contains falsehoods about the upcoming primary election, including a baseless claim that Democrats are planning to "infiltrate" the primary to support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. "Nikki Haley is counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican primary," Trump said to a small ballroom filled with supporters in Portsmouth Wednesday evening, before blaming New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu for the state's primary system, which allows undeclared voters — which make up 40% of the state's registered voters — to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary on Jan. 23. Trump repeated the same unfounded claims to a crowd of over 1,000 in Atkinson, New Hampshire, Tuesday night, and inaccurately stated that Democrats want to "cancel out" votes for him. By law, undeclared residents may vote in New Hampshire's GOP primary, along with Republican voters. Registered voters may only vote in one party's primary, and the deadline to switch party registration expired in early October. Of the state's more than 873,000 registered voters, just 3,542 voters changed their registration from Democrat to undeclared before the state's Oct. 6 deadline, and just 408 Democrats changed their registration to Republican.

Traditional media is inching towards calling Trump a known serial liar. They aren’t there yet.

Catherine Rampell/The Washington Post:

House Republicans try to blow up the border deal they claim to want From what we know about the deal so far, there’s much to find objectionable, including attempts to hamstring the asylum and humanitarian parole systems. Which is unsurprising, given that it’s being pushed by Republican hard-liners such as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), James Lankford (Okla.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.). But whatever ends up in this evolving deal, GOP House lawmakers have already preemptively rejected it.

They’d rather ruin the country than give President Biden a “win,” even though it’s a barely palatable compromise. But whether it’s a shutdown or a bill, the only way anything gets done in DC is if Democrats do it.

