President Joe Biden will be in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on Friday, to kick off his 2024 reelection campaign.

He’ll be speaking near the site where George Washington and the Continental Army weathered the brutal winter of 1777-1778. At this location, where disparate state and local militias were welded together into a single fighting force, Biden will argue that Americans need to join in the defense of democracy against a rising tide of authoritarian forces seeking to dismantle the grand experiment that began almost 250 years ago.

Biden’s opening salvo of the 2024 campaign is based on the fight for democracy, freedom, and battling extremism. Donald Trump’s efforts to drag the country into an authoritarian dictatorship are at the center of Biden’s campaign over the next 11 months.

They are also at the center of Trump’s, as he appeals to an audience increasingly eager for rhetoric lifted straight from the darkest chapter of the past century. Biden’s speech is expected to be “a warning and a red alert” that goes beyond the usual themes and importance of a campaign speech.

Daily Kos will be covering the event live starting at 3:15 PM ET.